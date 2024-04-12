Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Alliance

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ AND RAIFFEISEN EXTEND COOPERATION UNTIL 2030

Zurich, 12 April 2024 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) today announced that its cooperation in the area of structured products with Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative will be extended until 2030.

The work to connect Leonteq’s technology and services platform to a new Raiffeisen platform has been completed and the cooperation agreement between the two parties will be extended from 2026 to 2030.

As previously announced, Raiffeisen will in future issue, hedge and distribute part of its structured products via its own platform, which is connected to Leonteq's existing technology platform for continued servicing. Leonteq will also continue to distribute Raiffeisen issued products through its own distribution channel in Switzerland, Europe and Asia.



CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON).

www.leonteq.com

