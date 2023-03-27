Press release: KPN announces appointments for its Board of Management

KPN announces appointments for its Board of Management

New board members: Chantal Vergouw as Chief B2B and Wouter Stammeijer as CTDO

Marieke Snoep to assume responsibility for Consumer Market

Babak Fouladi (CTDO) and Jean-Pascal van Overbeke (Chief B2C) to step down

Today KPN's Supervisory Board announces appointments to its Board of Management, with Chantal Vergouw and Wouter Stammeijer as new members. Marieke Snoep becomes responsible for KPNs consumer clients. Babak Fouladi and Jean-Pascal van Overbeke will step down from their positions. With the intended appointments KPN ensures that it can continue to successfully execute the next chapter of its ambitious strategy Accelerate to Grow with a dedicated, decisive and diverse team.

Marieke Snoep Chief Consumer Market

The Supervisory Board announces the appointment of Marieke Snoep (51) as the new Chief Consumer Market (B2C). Ms. Snoep has successfully initiated the turnaround of KPNs Business Market segment. She has been a member of the Board of Management since 1 December 2019. Marieke will succeed Jean-Pascal van Overbeke who steps down from the Board of Management due to personal circumstances and takes on the role of strategic advisor to the board until April 2024.

Wouter Stammeijer Chief Technology & Digital Officer

Wouter Stammeijer (42) is to be appointed as the new Chief Technology & Digital Officer (CTDO). Mr. Stammeijer, currently KPNs Chief Strategy Officer, will succeed Babak Fouladi who has decided to leave KPN and return to his family in London.

Chantal Vergouw Chief Business Market

Chantal Vergouw (46) will become the new Chief Business Market (B2B), succeeding Marieke Snoep who will move on to become the new Chief B2C. Ms. Vergouw is the CEO of Dutch insurer Interpolis, a position she has held for almost 7 years. Prior to that she held several positions during her almost 15 years at ING. She is currently a member of KPNs Supervisory Board.

Joost Farwerck, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management: I welcome Chantal and Wouter to our leadership team. They will bring fresh energy and new perspectives to deliver on the next chapter of our plan to grow and develop the business. Chantal brings extensive experience in areas such as digitalization, customer service, marketing and omnichannel sales in B2B and B2C. Wouter is a seasoned, internal talent with in-depth knowledge of the industry and a proven leadership track record. I would like to thank Babak and Jean-Pascal for their dedication and commitment for realizing the first phase of our Accelerate to Grow strategy.

Gerard van de Aast, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: We are pleased to announce todays appointments for KPNs leadership team. Chantal and Wouter are both talented and driven leaders who will add their extensive knowledge, expertise and leadership to our Board of Management. With Marieke taking responsibility for our consumer clients, and the rest of the Board remaining firmly in place, KPN is well positioned to successfully execute the next leg of its strategy. We also thank Babak and Jean-Pascal for their leadership and contribution to the success of KPN over the past years.

Supervisory Board

As a result of the intended appointment of Ms. Vergouw as new Chief Business Market, she will step down from KPNs Supervisory Board upon her appointment to the Board of Management. Ms. Vergouw has been a member of KPNs Supervisory Board since 13 April 2022. KPNs Supervisory Board intends to nominate a replacement at short notice.

Works Council Advice and EGM

The appointments to the Board of Management are subject to Central Works Council advice and other customary conditions. Shareholders will be informed about the intended appointments at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM), to be convened in due course. KPN also anticipates to propose a successor to Ms. Vergouw in the Supervisory Board at this EGM.

The appointments to the Board of Management will take effect after the EGM.

Mr. Fouladi and Mr. van Overbeke will step down from the Board of Management per 1 May 2023.