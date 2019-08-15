Press Release: First-half result for 2019: Schweiter reports substantial revenue growth

Steinhausen, August 15, 2019 -- Schweiter Technologies reported a strong

first half in 2019, posting a double-digit percentage increase in

revenues. Group revenues rose by 14% year-on-year to CHF 613.7 million

(+16% in local currencies), driven by the Perspex acquisition. Adjusted

for acquisitions and currency effects, organic growth came to 2%. EBITDA

rose by 8% to CHF 63.1 million. Return on net sales declined marginally

to 10.3%, owing mainly to acquisitions and to one-off expenses incurred

for integration. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to CHF 44.5 million

and net income to CHF 34.2 million. Operating cash flow rose by 50% to

CHF 33.0 million, while cash and cash equivalents stand at CHF 89.2

million following the dividend distribution of about CHF 57 million.

Schweiter Technologies Group (in CHF

m) H1 2019 H1 2018 + / -

-------- -------- ------

Net revenues 613.7 540.3 +14%

EBITDA 63.1 58.3 +8%

as a % of net revenues 10.3% 10.8%

EBIT 44.5 44.2 +1%

Net income 34.2 33.0 +4%

3A Composites lifted net revenues by 14% to CHF 613.7 million. EBITDA

rose by 8% to CHF 64.5 million, which equates to an EBITDA margin of

10.5%. EBIT came to CHF 45.9 million.

The slightly lower revenues in the European and US Display business were

more than offset by acquisition-driven growth, ongoing firm demand from

wind energy customers, and strong growth in the Architecture business in

the USA.

The Display business in Europe picked up slightly in the first half of

2019 following a weaker second half in 2018. Uncertainty about the

direction in which the economy is headed put a damper on further organic

growth, which meant that the Display business in Europe and the USA

didn't quite match the success it posted in the first half of 2018.

The Perspex companies acquired as of year-end 2018 delivered a major

contribution to revenue and profit growth in the European display

business. The integration of the acquired companies is proceeding

according to plan.

The Architecture business performed satisfactorily on the whole,

especially in the USA, where the trend to high-quality flame-retardant

or non-combustible cladding panels plus gain of new customers drove

double-digit revenue growth.

Following growth in previous years, the Architecture business in Europe

and Asia had to cope with effects that curbed demand, particularly in

connection with Brexit and the parliamentary elections in India. Sales

volumes didn't quite reach the previous year's high level, partly owing

to a major order completed in China in the prior-year period.

The Core Materials business maintained its strong momentum, with

revenues posting double-digit percentage growth. In particular, firmer

demand in the wind energy sector generated a big jump in revenues in all

regions. It was China that reported the biggest growth despite the

ongoing imponderables related to the trade dispute between the USA and

China. Profitability was held in check, particularly in the first

quarter, by higher raw material costs and by the price pressures exerted

by global OEMs. Alongside selective price increases, measures were taken

to boost efficiency.

The strong demand for weight-saving solutions for buses, RVs, and train

front ends continued in the first half of 2019. Revenue growth in the

Transportation sector was in the double-digit range, while profitability

grew at an even faster pace year-on-year.

Outlook

Even though it must be assumed that the political and economic situation

will continue to be volatile in the second half of the year, business

performance is expected to remain positive on the whole.

Solid demand is anticipated in the Display and Architecture businesses.

The gratifying performance of Core Materials will continue owing to

ongoing firm demand from wind energy customers.

The complete financial statements for the first half of 2019 can be
found on our website

found on our website

