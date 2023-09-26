Press Release: Enovacom, Orange Business’ healthcare subsidiary, strengthens its leadership in e-health with the acquisition of NEHS Digital and Xperis

Press release

Paris, 26 September 2023

Enovacom, Orange Business’ healthcare subsidiary, strengthens its leadership in e-health with the acquisition of NEHS Digital and Xperis

The acquisitions of NEHS Digital and Xperis reinforce Orange Business’ strategy of developing solutions for healthcare professionals

Enovacom is a leading French player in interoperability, telemedicine and now, with these acquisitions, in medical imaging

Today Enovacom, the French leader for healthcare data interoperability and subsidiary of Orange Business since 2018, announces the acquisition of NEHS Digital and Xperis, both subsidiaries of the MNH group.

NEHS Digital, a service provider and distributor of healthcare solutions, particularly in medical imaging, and Xperis, a healthcare data interoperability specialist, are both present in 600 healthcare institutions, 900 social healthcare establishments, and more than 800 radiology practices in France. NEHS Digital and Xperis cover five key areas of expertise: medical imaging, telemedicine, the organization of medical interpretation services, the production and coordination of care, and the security and interoperability of information systems.

With the integration of NEHS Digital and Xperis, Enovacom’s team will benefit from the expertise of more than 600 e-health professionals. Already recognized for its expertise in the healthcare data interoperability sector, the acquisition of Xperis completes Enovacom’s range of solutions. And by integrating NEHS Digital’s offers, Enovacom re-affirms its strong positioning in the telemedicine space and will complement its existing solutions, such as Enovacom Nomadeec. As a result of these acquisitions, Enovacom is now set to become a leading player in digital medical imagery, both as an integrator and a service provider.

This is Enovacom’s second acquisition in two years, re-affirming the company’s position as one of France’s leading e-health companies. Enovacom’s dedicated expertise helps make life easier for healthcare professionals, enabling them to focus on their core mission: care.

"I am proud to announce the acquisition of NEHS Digital and Xperis, two entities already widely recognized in their fields. This agreement is instrumental in the future development of our digital healthcare business, as it will enable us to double the size of Enovacom’s teams in France and broaden our dedicated range of solutions. The acquisition is in line with our Lead the Future strategic plan, which aims to build on our recognized excellence in our core business and to accelerate our position in the digital healthcare space. As a trusted partner working at the heart of the sector’s information systems, our ambition is to support professionals in their ability to make the most of their healthcare data and accelerate this critical strategy for the health sector in France,” says Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO of Orange Business.

"We are very enthusiastic about the arrival of Enovacom, the healthcare subsidiary of Orange Business, as the new shareholder of NEHS Digital and Xperis. This acquisition is a guarantee of greater innovation, sustained growth, and strong synergies among all involved parties – particularly in the technological aspects of our activities. It is also an opportunity to renew our commitments to our customers and partners, offering them peace of mind and security in the continuity and improved quality of our solutions and services. Finally, it provides our employees with a continued career path by promoting a stimulating work environment surrounded by digital healthcare professionals. To sum up, we are delighted with this agreement, which will enable us to begin a smooth transition to Orange Business, offering excellent prospects for the future, both for us and for our customers, the healthcare professionals and their patients,” adds Patrice Coulon, CEO of NEHS Digital.

