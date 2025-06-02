Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’215 -0.1%  SPI 16’815 -0.2%  Dow 42’078 -0.5%  DAX 23’931 -0.3%  Euro 0.9345 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’356 -0.2%  Gold 3’373 2.5%  Bitcoin 85’476 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8182 -0.6%  Öl 64.9 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405Meyer Burger Technology135706599Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Neuzugang unter Greenlights grössten Beteiligungen - David Einhorn setzt neue Prioritäten
Rohstoffe im Mai 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Super Micro Computer möchte wegen steigender Nachfrage in den USA expandieren
So schätzen die Analysten die Swiss Re-Aktie im Mai 2025 ein
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Roche-Aktie ein
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.06.2025 18:51:30

PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: FULL YEAR 2024/25 RESULTS

Bigben Interactive
0.83 EUR -18.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

                                              Press release

      Lesquin, 2 June 2025 - 6pm CEST

FULL YEAR 2024/25 RESULTS:
DELAYS TO SEVERAL NEW RELEASES AFFECTED EARNINGS IN 2024/25 BUT WILL LEAD TO STRONG GROWTH IN 2025/26, STARTING IN THE FIRST HALF

In its 2 June 2025 meeting, the Board of Directors of Bigben Interactive (ISIN FR0000074072) approved the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025. The Statutory Auditors’ report will be issued when the Universal Registration Document is published.

Consolidated IFRS figures (€ million)2024/252023/24
Sales (IFRS)288.0292.0
Gross profit
% of sales		147.4
51.2%		142.5
48.8%
EBITDA before non-recurring items
% of sales		62.162.0
Non-recurring items(1.0)16.0
EBITDA61.178.0
Operating income

(2.0)23.8
Net financial income/(expense)

(1.3)

(3.6)
Profit before tax(3.3)20.1
Income tax3.00.8
Net income for the period(0.3)21.0

The Bigben group generated sales of €288.0 million in the 2024/25 financial year. Of this, NACON contributed €167.9 million and Bigben AudioVideo/Telco €120.0 million.

Gross margin was 51.2%, up 2.4 points year-on-year because of improvements in the product mix.

EBITDA before non-recurring items was €62.1 million, stable relative to the previous year.

Non-recurring items included the impact of a tax dispute inherited when the Group acquired ModeLabs in 2011 (appeals ongoing) and reversals of earn-out provisions at NACON.

Net financial income/(expense) included an IFRS capital gain of €8.3 million arising from the cancellation of exchangeable bonds bought back during the year.

Analysis of performance by business

     
 NACONBigben AudioVideo/Telco
Consolidated IFRS figures (€ million)2024/252023/242024/252023/24
Sales167.9167.7120.0124.3
     
Gross profit108.1104.239.238.3
% of sales64.4%62.1%32.7%30.8%
     
EBIDTA before non-recurring items55.956.75.95.1


EBITDA		59.770.91.47.1
     
Operating income1.120.9-3.12.9

NACON GAMING. After NACON postponed the launch of several games and accessories until the 2025/26 financial year, its sales amounted to €167.9 million in full-year 2024/25, stable year-on-year. Sales totalled €97.1 million in Gaming, €65.2 million in Accessories and €5.6 million in other activities.

Gross margin improved to 64.4% as opposed to 62.1% in the 2023/24 financial year.

Ebitda before non-recurring items was stable at €55.9 million.

The release of Test Drive Unlimited during the year caused depreciation/amortisation of non-current assets to increase by €8.5 million year-on-year to €58.5 million. Operating income was €1.1 million.

Higher interest rates explain the change in net financial expense: the current average interest rate on bank borrowings is 3.0%. Exchange differences remained stable (foreign exchange loss of €1.1 million versus a loss of €0.8 million in the previous year).

Bigben AudioVideo/Telco generated sales of €120.0 million as opposed to €124.3 million a year previously. The Mobile Accessories business was solid despite the sluggish market, with sales down only slightly to €93.1 million. The Audio/Video business generated sales of €26.9 million.

Gross margin increased to 32.7% because of better control over procurement and a product mix that was more helpful in driving sales.

EBITDA totalled €1.4 million, hampered by a tax dispute dating from 2011 in relation to the ModeLabs acquisition, in which the Group has filed several appeals. After a judgment on 9 May 2025, a non-recurring expense has been recognised, with no cash impact, in the net amount of the tax receivable previously recognised, i.e. €4.6 million. However, the Group intends to continue asserting its rights and has decided to refer the matter to the European Court of Human Rights.

After net financial income of €4.5 million and a tax expense of €0.4 million, net income amounted to €1.0 million during the year.

Consolidated balance sheet

At 31 March 2025, the Bigben group had equity of €338.9 million, including €9 million arising from NACON’s capital increase in July 2024.

Available cash amounted to €45.3 million as opposed to €41.2 million at 31 March 2024.

Net debt amounted to €159.3 million, including Bigben’s bond debt, which has a carrying amount of €62.2 million in the consolidated financial statements.

Funds from operations totalled €63.7 million during the first-half period.

Dividend: The Board of Directors decided in its 2 June 2025 meeting not to propose a dividend with respect to the 2024/25 financial year in its upcoming Shareholders’ General Meeting.

2025/26: Strong growth in business levels and operating income starting in the first half

NACON

Gaming business: The 2025/26 line-up of games presented during Bigben Week 2025 included around 15 games.

The release schedule will be busy in the first half of the financial year (1 April - 30 September), including the release of several major games:

  • Adventure: After winning over fans with Rogue City in 2023, Robocop is making a comeback in Robocop: Rogue City – Unfinished BusinessTM, which is scheduled for release on 17 July.

Hell is UsTM, another hotly anticipated game, will be available from 4 September 2025.

  • Sport: AFLTM, which came out in early May and has already racked up impressive sales figures, Tour de France 2025TM, Rugby LeagueTM, Pro Cycling Manager 25TM.
  • Racing: Season 4 of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTM, featuring a casino.
  • Simulation: Architect LifeTM and downloadable content (DLC) relating to several successful games.

Releases scheduled for the second half of the financial year (1 October - 31 March) are:

  • Adventure: Dragonkin: The BanishedTM, Styx: Blades of GreedTM, Edge of MemoriesTM and GreedFall IITM.
  • Sport: Cricket26TM.
  • Racing: RennsportTM, Endurance Motorsport SeriesTM and seasons 5 and 6 of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTM, Gear-Club UnlimitedTM.

Because of the number of games released in 2024/25, Back Catalogue sales in 2025/26 are likely to be similar to the level achieved last year.

NACON has also just announced a new agreement with WRC Promoter in relation to the World Rally Championship (WRC) licence. The licence covers the development and publication of games and official WRC eSports competitions, and gives NACON exclusive rights on PC and consoles for six seasons from 2027 to 2032.

Accessories business: Performance in the current year will also be supported by the launch of new accessories, confirming the expertise acquired by NACON in this area:

  • Since it was released on 23 April, the XBOX Revolution X Unlimited controller has been getting rave reviews from industry figures. It has achieved an average rating of 9/10 in the specialist press.

  • The REVOSIM range has just been launched with the RS Pure steering wheel, the DD-9Nm base and the RS Pure pedal set.

  • For the release of the Nintendo SwitchTM2, NACON has developed around 30 accessories specifically for the console. 

BIGBEN AUDIOVIDEO/TELCO

Mobile Accessories business: Although the market remains difficult (sales down 10% in the first quarter of 2025), Bigben is likely to continue benefiting in 2025/26 from the strategy it has developed in recent years, consisting of diversifying across multiple product areas and sales channel. This strategy is already paying off handsomely, as shown by:

  • The performance and brand strength of the Force® range, which is enabling Bigben to expand and bolster its market shares. Several new products have recently been launched under the Force® brand, such as a new Air Xtrem case, smart trackers, Play earphones, surge protection power strips and 5-zone travel chargers.

  • Recently launched products are proving highly successful. This is the case with Force® headsets, Bigben® smart watches and Origine France Garantie chargers.

  • The expansion of Bigben’s distribution channels is continuing, with products now available in many new points of sale in segments including DIY stores and service stations.

Bigben is also carrying out extensive work to optimise and secure its supply chain, and this is also allowing it to reduce carbon emissions with the development of the Origine France Garantie label.

Audio/Video: To continue the development of this business, Bigben is relying on the diversification of its points of sale, the strong brand recognition achieved by the Cosy Thomson range and the launch of new products with the expansion of the Hi Buddies range, the development of products featuring 1980s design under the EPOK brand, but also the launch in autumn 2025 of the first BLUEY™ alarm clock/nightlight under licence from BBC Studios.
Bigben is continuing to have its Force® and Cosy products listed by new retailers and distributed via METRONIC in Europe (France, Italy, Spain and Portugal).

With Bigben AudioVideo/Telco’s business levels likely to be highly resilient and NACON expected to see strong sales growth, the Group is going into the 2025/26 financial year with confidence, buoyed by a stronger product line-up, a strategy of continuous innovation and rigorous financial discipline.

Next event:

Shareholders’ General Meeting, 25 July 2025

First-quarter 2025/26 sales: 28 July 2025 after the market close

 

ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

 
 

2024/25 IFRS SALES: €288 million

 

 

WORKFORCE
Over 1,300 employees

 

 

INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE
36 subsidiaries and a distribution network covering more than 100 countries
www.bigben-group.com		 

Bigben is a pan-European player in publishing video games and designing and distributing mobile accessories, gaming accessories and audio/video products. The Group is known for being innovative and creative, and aims to be one of Europe’s leading companies in each of its markets.

 

Listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index: CAC Mid & Small – Eligible for the long-only deferred settlement service
ISIN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP

 

PRESS CONTACT
Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01

 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Bigben Interactive

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bigben Interactive

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Buffett geht, Trump regiert – Zerreissprobe für die Wall Street? mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Was passiert bei Berkshire Hathaway nach Buffetts Rückzug? Wie wirkt sich die aktuelle US-Zollpolitik auf Stimmung und Märkte aus? Und welche Value-Aktien sieht Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia aktuell als kaufenswert? In diesem Gespräch gibt der bekannte New-York-Korrespondent Einblicke direkt von der Invest.

🔍 Themen im Video:

🔹 Warren Buffetts Rückzug & die Zukunft von Berkshire Hathaway
🔹 Cash-Berge & Dividendenstrategien bei grossen Holdings
🔹 Auswirkungen der US-Zollpolitik auf Bevölkerung & Börsen
🔹 Stimmung in den USA: Altersvorsorge & politische Unsicherheit
🔹 Value Investing in Krisenzeiten: Was Tim gerade gekauft hat
🔹 UnitedHealth, Kostendruck & Chancen bei Rücksetzern
🔹 Erste Eindrücke von der Invest 2025 in Stuttgart
🔹 Finanzbildung, Auswandern & junge Anleger
🔹 Persönliche Einblicke: Tim Schäfers Reisepläne & Lebensstil

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Buffett geht, Trump regiert – Zerreissprobe für die Wall Street? mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18:30 Logo WHS DAX 24.000 – Widerstand oder Sprungbrett? Wochenausblick für Gold, Dow & Aktien (Nvidia, Zscaler,...)
12:59 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Neuer Monat, alte Themen
09:54 Roche und Novartis halten SMI in der Spur
09:09 Marktüberblick: Zalando-Aktie gefragt
30.05.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Bayer, Roche, Sanofi
30.05.25 US-Handelszölle und das Reich der Mitte
30.05.25 Julius Bär: 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
30.05.25 Buffett geht, Trump regiert – Zerreissprobe für die Wall Street? mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’646.85 18.74 B0LSNU
Short 12’879.20 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’348.46 8.78 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’214.67 02.06.2025 17:30:00
Long 11’723.36 19.68 BQUSIU
Long 11’426.71 13.27 BH2SIU
Long 10’978.59 8.88 B38SLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Amazon-Aktie plant KI-Unabhängigkeit: Bruch mit NVIDIA in Sicht?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
"Trump-Put" sorgt für Erholung an den Börsen - Zweifel bleiben wohl dennoch
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT mit neuen Rekorden: JPMorgan erhöht Kursziele teils deutlich
Neuzugang unter Greenlights grössten Beteiligungen - David Einhorn setzt neue Prioritäten
KW 22: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Zollchaos geht weiter: SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot - Feiertag in Shanghai
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger stellt Insolvenzantrag in Deutschland
BYD mit Europa-Offensive auf Kompaktklasse - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck?

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Mai 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Mai 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Mai 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die Ei ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}