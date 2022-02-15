Press Release: Basilea to become a leading -3

References

1. The phase 3 program is funded in part (up to USD 134.2 million, which is

approximately 70% of the total potential program costs) with federal

funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Office of

the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical

Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract

number HHSO100201600002C.

2. IQVIA, September 2021. In-market sales reported as moving annual total

(MAT) in U.S. dollar.

3. ERADICATE: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03138733K. Hamed,

M. Engelhardt, M. E. Jones et al. Ceftobiprole versus daptomycin in

Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia: a novel protocol for a double-blind,

Phase III trial. Future Microbiology. 2020 (1), 35-48

4. CARB-X's funding for this project is sponsored by Cooperative Agreement

Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by awards from Wellcome Trust and

Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The content is

solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily

represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its funders.

5. Basilea has in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule Inc., a wholly-owned

subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.

6. FIDES-01: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03230318 M. Droz dit Busset,

W. L. Shaib, K. Mody et al. Derazantinib for patients with intrahepatic

cholangiocarcinoma harboring FGFR2 fusions / re-arrangements: Primary

results from the Phase 2 study FIDES-01. Annals of Oncology 2021 (32),

supplement 5, S376-S381; https://doi.org/10.1016/j.annonc.2021.08.326 and

Basilea data on file

7. M. M. Javle, G. K. Abou-Alfa, T. Macarulla et al. Efficacy of

derazantinib in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma patients with FGFR2

mutations or amplifications: Interim results from the phase 2 study

FIDES-01; Journal of Clinical Oncology 40, no. 4_suppl (February 01,

2022) 427-427

8. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02490800

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/321b36c2-3672-4d43-a393-2f6d637fbfec

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2022 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)