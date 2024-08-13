Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’874 0.1%  SPI 15’798 0.0%  Dow 39’357 -0.4%  DAX 17’726 0.0%  Euro 0.9489 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’672 -0.1%  Gold 2’459 -0.6%  Bitcoin 51’295 0.0%  Dollar 0.8672 0.2%  Öl 81.8 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger Technology135706599ABB1222171Holcim1221405Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Mit diesen Tipps können frischgebackene Eltern sparen
Burkhalter-Aktie: Übernahme von Elektrotechnik-Unternehmen im Aargau
Brenntag-Aktie verliert deutlich: Ausblick für 2024 gesenkt
Erste Schätzungen: NVIDIA informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Erste Schätzungen: HP zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Basilea Pharmaceutica Aktie [Symbol: BSLN / Valor: 1143244]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.08.2024 07:14:40

Press Release: Basilea reports strong 2024 -2-

Basilea Pharmaceutica
40.78 CHF -2.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Operating expenses 120 120 111.7

---------------------------------------------- -------- ----------- -------

Operating result 36 30 19.2

Net profit 42 25 10.5

---------------------------------------------- -------- ----------- -------

Organizational update

As per August 1, 2024, Dr. Mark Jones, Head of Global Affairs, and Raimond Grewenig-Scheurich, Head of Global Commercial, have been appointed to Basilea's extended management committee.

Conference call and webcast

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil will host a conference call and webcast today, Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 4 p.m. (CEST), to discuss the company's financial and operating results and to provide an outlook.

Via audio webcast with presentation

The live audio webcast of the results presentation can be followed here: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JQX4uI0E. Please note that there is no function to ask questions via webcast. For questions, please additionally dial-in via phone (see below).

Via phone

To listen by phone and ask questions, please use the dial-in details below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Switzerland, Europe and RoW)

+1 (1) 866 291 4166 (USA)

+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)

Replay

The webcast, along with the presentation will be available https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nYq-FKC0wGuup1TLo9pdfcaaXy8HmmJmuKFuwUtUgLIKCexUHya1DXqQy2pzzpLALhT3mW3WynYsnbKfSnHRPzfX5LxQvmi2fMM7GG_9FYUUuXB2KfW4-PvmiGCbKMGvWAhIeX8MpLGW9d6_LoREpg== online (same link as live audio webcast above) shortly after the event and accessible for three months.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=gIFC52FXBrVxJBIvLHXpZf6oyDRtMujp_BfsLGPvDTdpP1waI438ZEHziZp1o3KFU-47U4cYBeCZGIh9BSqCmA==.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil

Hegenheimermattweg 167b

4123 Allschwil

Switzerland

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This ad hoc announcement can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

1. Basilea's ceftobiprole phase 3 program is funded in part with federal

funds from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS);

Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical

Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract

number HHSO100201600002C. Basilea has been awarded approximately USD 112

million, or approximately 75 percent of the costs related to the

Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB) and acute bacterial skin and skin

structure infections (ABSSSI) phase 3 studies, regulatory activities and

non-clinical work.

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9498944d-7318-4ca1-b0a2-40d7e33ab9cb

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2024 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«Schwarzer» Montag? – Experteninterview mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG)

Volatiler Start📉 in den August: Panik an den Märkten – Was kommt als Nächstes?

In unserem 🔍Experteninterview spricht Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG) mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über die jüngsten Turbulenzen an den Märkten:

▪️ Was war Anfang August los?
▪️ Gab es einen «Schwarzen Montag»? Hat sich die Panik gelegt?
▪️ Wie ist die aktuelle Situation an den Rohstoff und Kryptomärkten?

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

«Schwarzer» Montag? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12.08.24 UBS KeyInvest: Was kommt nach dem Crash?
12.08.24 «Schwarzer» Montag? | BX Swiss TV
12.08.24 Gelingt Crowdstrike der Neustart?
12.08.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.08.2024
12.08.24 SMI setzt Erholung fort
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
08.08.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
06.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’370.72 19.17 SUBYKU
Short 12’630.86 13.50 7CSSMU
Short 13’102.98 8.77 UH7BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’873.71 12.08.2024 17:31:15
Long 11’420.00 19.56
Long 11’133.81 13.82 SSXMMU
Long 10’635.25 8.80 SSOMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple News: XRP Kurs unter Druck – Crash oder Erholung?
Intel-Aktie notiert nur noch knapp über dem Buchwert - viel zu billig?
Varta-Aktie +41%: Tojner erhofft sich Stabilisierung noch in diesem Jahr - Kurserholung oder "dead-cat-bounce"?
Michael Saylor mit bullisher Prognose: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei 13 Millionen US-Dollar
KI-Gesetz tritt in der EU in Kraft - Was das für NVIDIA, Google und Co. bedeutet
US-Wahl 2024 und Goldpreis: Wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen eines Trump-Gewinns und warum Gold ein sicherer Hafen sein könnte
ARYZTA-Aktie in Rot: Umsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2024 leicht gesunken - operative Marge verbessert
"Leichter Gegenwind": Coinbase sieht einige Hindernisse wegen Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.
Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel minimal im Plus -- DAX fällt letztlich zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
NVIDIA-Aktie mit kräftigem Rebound - UBS-Analyse beflügelt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit