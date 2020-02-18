Press Release: Basilea reports significant -2

|
based on higher product deliveries to partners, leading to an anticipated
operating loss of CHF 20-30 million.
-- Net cash consumption is expected to further decrease as compared to 2019,
resulting in anticipated cash and investments of CHF 100-110 million at
year-end 2020.
-- Deferred revenue recognition relating to one-time upfront, development
and regulatory milestones received in prior years is expected to decrease
to CHF 33 million (2019: CHF 45.6 million).
-- Total revenue is expected to amount to CHF 128-138 million, with
reimbursements by BARDA decreasing in line with lower R&D expenses
related to the ceftobiprole phase 3 program as compared to 2019.
(In CHF million) 2020E 2019
--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----
Cresemba & Zevtera revenue (deferred) 33 45.6
--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----
Cresemba & Zevtera revenue (non-deferred) 77 -- 87 68.7
--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----
Other (mostly BARDA reimbursements) 18 20.0
--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----
Total revenue 128 -- 138 134.4
--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----
Cost of products sold 25 18.9
--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----
R&D and SG&A 133 132.7
--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----
Operating loss 20 -- 30 17.2
--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----
Cash and investments (year-end) 100 -- 110 161
--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----
Portfolio -- Important progress in clinical pipeline and accelerated
commercialization of marketed brands throughout 2019
In-market sales of our two marketed brands, Cresemba and Zevtera,
continued to increase significantly
In 2019, Basilea's partners doubled the number of countries in which
Cresemba is launched. To date, Cresemba is launched in more than 40
countries. According to the latest available public data, global
in-market sales of Cresemba reached approximately USD 190 million in the
12 months to the end of September 2019.(1) Zevtera is currently launched
in 18 countries. Zevtera sales continued to increase and sales growth is
expected to further accelerate through the increasing contributions from
the newly launched countries inside and outside of Europe.
Expanding derazantinib data package
In August 2019, we started a phase 1/2 study, FIDES-02, to explore the
FGFR kinase inhibitor, derazantinib, in patients with advanced
urothelial cancer with FGFR genetic aberrations, alone and in
combination with Roche's atezolizumab (Tecentriq(R) ), a PD-L1
checkpoint inhibitor.(2) As announced early in 2020, we are also
planning a biomarker-driven multi-cohort phase 1/2 study, FIDES-03, in
advanced gastric cancer patients with FGFR genetic aberrations, which is
expected to start in the third quarter of 2020. This study, too, will
assess derazantinib alone and in combination therapy with atezolizumab.
The rationale for the combination is based on the activity of
derazantinib to inhibit the colony-stimulating factor-1-receptor (CSF1R),
which differentiates derazantinib from other FGFR kinase inhibitors in
clinical development. CSF1R kinase inhibition has the potential to
enhance the response to atezolizumab's immune-checkpoint inhibition.
Roche is providing clinical supply of atezolizumab for the FIDES-02 and
FIDES-03 studies. Following the reporting of positive interim results
from FIDES-01, a registrational phase 2 study with derazantinib in
patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) and FGFR2 gene
fusions, an additional cohort was opened in patients with FGFR2 gene
mutations and amplifications in order to further profile derazantinib in
this indication.(3)
Tumor checkpoint controller lisavanbulin shows clinical efficacy in
glioblastoma
In 2019, we concluded patient enrolment into two phase 1/2 studies with
lisavanbulin (formerly BAL101553) with daily oral dosing and weekly
48-hour i.v. infusion, respectively.(4, 5) We observed clinical activity
in glioblastoma in both studies, including two patients with profound
clinical responses with more than 80% reduction of the tumor area. We
decided to advance the development of the oral formulation to a targeted,
biomarker-driven, phase 2 study in recurrent glioblastoma and
potentially additional tumor types. This study is anticipated to start
in glioblastoma patients mid-2020. In addition, a separate phase 1 study
with daily oral dosing of lisavanbulin in combination with radiotherapy
in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma is ongoing.(6) This study
is conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Adult Brain Tumor Consortium,
and patient enrolment into the study could be completed by mid-2020.
Positive topline results from phase 3 study with ceftobiprole
(Zevtera(R) ) support U.S. strategy
In August 2019, Basilea reported positive topline results from the phase
3 TARGET study, which evaluated ceftobiprole in the treatment of
patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections
(ABSSSI).(7) Ceftobiprole met primary and secondary efficacy endpoints
and was well tolerated with the overall rates of drug-related adverse
events being similar between ceftobiprole and the control group. For a
future regulatory filing in the U.S., positive results from a second
phase 3 study, ERADICATE, would also be required.(8) ERADICATE is
exploring ceftobiprole in patients with bloodstream infections
(bacteremia) caused by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria and is on track to
report topline results in the second half of 2021.
The ceftobiprole phase 3 program is funded in part (up to USD 128
million, which is approximately 70% of the total estimated program
costs) with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and
Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA),
under Contract No. HHSO100201600002C.
Conference call and webcast
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. will host a conference call and webcast today,
Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 4 p.m. (CET), to discuss the Company's
financial and operating results.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
