Press Release: Basilea reports significant -2

based on higher product deliveries to partners, leading to an anticipated

operating loss of CHF 20-30 million.

-- Net cash consumption is expected to further decrease as compared to 2019,

resulting in anticipated cash and investments of CHF 100-110 million at

year-end 2020.

-- Deferred revenue recognition relating to one-time upfront, development

and regulatory milestones received in prior years is expected to decrease

to CHF 33 million (2019: CHF 45.6 million).

-- Total revenue is expected to amount to CHF 128-138 million, with

reimbursements by BARDA decreasing in line with lower R&D expenses

related to the ceftobiprole phase 3 program as compared to 2019.

(In CHF million) 2020E 2019

--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----

Cresemba & Zevtera revenue (deferred) 33 45.6

--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----

Cresemba & Zevtera revenue (non-deferred) 77 -- 87 68.7

--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----

Other (mostly BARDA reimbursements) 18 20.0

--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----

Total revenue 128 -- 138 134.4

--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----

Cost of products sold 25 18.9

--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----

R&D and SG&A 133 132.7

--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----

Operating loss 20 -- 30 17.2

--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----

Cash and investments (year-end) 100 -- 110 161

--------------------------------------------- ---------- -----

Portfolio -- Important progress in clinical pipeline and accelerated

commercialization of marketed brands throughout 2019

In-market sales of our two marketed brands, Cresemba and Zevtera,

continued to increase significantly

In 2019, Basilea's partners doubled the number of countries in which

Cresemba is launched. To date, Cresemba is launched in more than 40

countries. According to the latest available public data, global

in-market sales of Cresemba reached approximately USD 190 million in the

12 months to the end of September 2019.(1) Zevtera is currently launched

in 18 countries. Zevtera sales continued to increase and sales growth is

expected to further accelerate through the increasing contributions from

the newly launched countries inside and outside of Europe.

Expanding derazantinib data package

In August 2019, we started a phase 1/2 study, FIDES-02, to explore the

FGFR kinase inhibitor, derazantinib, in patients with advanced

urothelial cancer with FGFR genetic aberrations, alone and in

combination with Roche's atezolizumab (Tecentriq(R) ), a PD-L1

checkpoint inhibitor.(2) As announced early in 2020, we are also

planning a biomarker-driven multi-cohort phase 1/2 study, FIDES-03, in

advanced gastric cancer patients with FGFR genetic aberrations, which is

expected to start in the third quarter of 2020. This study, too, will

assess derazantinib alone and in combination therapy with atezolizumab.

The rationale for the combination is based on the activity of

derazantinib to inhibit the colony-stimulating factor-1-receptor (CSF1R),

which differentiates derazantinib from other FGFR kinase inhibitors in

clinical development. CSF1R kinase inhibition has the potential to

enhance the response to atezolizumab's immune-checkpoint inhibition.

Roche is providing clinical supply of atezolizumab for the FIDES-02 and

FIDES-03 studies. Following the reporting of positive interim results

from FIDES-01, a registrational phase 2 study with derazantinib in

patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) and FGFR2 gene

fusions, an additional cohort was opened in patients with FGFR2 gene

mutations and amplifications in order to further profile derazantinib in

this indication.(3)

Tumor checkpoint controller lisavanbulin shows clinical efficacy in

glioblastoma

In 2019, we concluded patient enrolment into two phase 1/2 studies with

lisavanbulin (formerly BAL101553) with daily oral dosing and weekly

48-hour i.v. infusion, respectively.(4, 5) We observed clinical activity

in glioblastoma in both studies, including two patients with profound

clinical responses with more than 80% reduction of the tumor area. We

decided to advance the development of the oral formulation to a targeted,

biomarker-driven, phase 2 study in recurrent glioblastoma and

potentially additional tumor types. This study is anticipated to start

in glioblastoma patients mid-2020. In addition, a separate phase 1 study

with daily oral dosing of lisavanbulin in combination with radiotherapy

in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma is ongoing.(6) This study

is conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Adult Brain Tumor Consortium,

and patient enrolment into the study could be completed by mid-2020.

Positive topline results from phase 3 study with ceftobiprole

(Zevtera(R) ) support U.S. strategy

In August 2019, Basilea reported positive topline results from the phase

3 TARGET study, which evaluated ceftobiprole in the treatment of

patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections

(ABSSSI).(7) Ceftobiprole met primary and secondary efficacy endpoints

and was well tolerated with the overall rates of drug-related adverse

events being similar between ceftobiprole and the control group. For a

future regulatory filing in the U.S., positive results from a second

phase 3 study, ERADICATE, would also be required.(8) ERADICATE is

exploring ceftobiprole in patients with bloodstream infections

(bacteremia) caused by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria and is on track to

report topline results in the second half of 2021.

The ceftobiprole phase 3 program is funded in part (up to USD 128

million, which is approximately 70% of the total estimated program

costs) with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human

Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and

Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA),

under Contract No. HHSO100201600002C.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

