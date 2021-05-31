|
31.05.2021 07:14:41
Press Release: Basilea provides updates on efficacy data with derazantinib in bile duct cancer and on ongoing clinical programs in urothelial and gastric cancer
-- An updated analysis shows further improvement of progression-free
survival, disease control rate and objective response rate in the cohort
of FGFR2 gene fusion-positive patients with bile duct cancer (iCCA) in
FIDES-01 study
-- Pursuing intensified dose regimen in FIDES-02 urothelial cancer study and
FIDES-03 gastric cancer study
Basel, Switzerland, May 31, 2021
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) today reported updated response
data from cohort 1 of the FIDES-01 study. The cohort is assessing the
anti-tumor efficacy of the orally administered fibroblast growth factor
receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, derazantinib, in patients with FGFR2 gene
fusion-positive intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), a form of bile
duct cancer.(1) The positive efficacy data further substantiate the
clinical proof-of-concept of derazantinib as monotherapy in iCCA.
FIDES-01: ICCA
Topline results for cohort 1 of the FIDES-01 study were presented in
early February 2021.(2) An updated analysis based on a data cut-off in
April 2021 has now been completed and shows that the objective response
rate (ORR) increased from 20.4% to 21.4%, the disease control rate (DCR)
from 72.8% to 74.8% and the median progression-free survival (PFS) from
6.6 to 7.8 months, further supporting the clinically relevant efficacy
for derazantinib monotherapy in this indication.
Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: "We are very pleased
with the more mature results from the first fully enrolled patient
cohort of the FIDES-01 study. The progression-free survival of 7.8
months is in the upper range reported for this endpoint with
FGFR-inhibitors in this patient population. Derazantinib also continues
to show a well-manageable safety profile, with low rates of retinal side
effects, stomatitis, hand-foot syndrome and nail toxicity. Overall,
these results underscore the favorable benefit to risk profile of
derazantinib as a monotherapy in bile duct cancer."
He added: "We are also making good progress in cohort 2 of the study,
which is enrolling iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations or
amplifications. We have achieved about 50% of target enrolment and are
aiming to report topline results in the first half of 2022. If the
encouraging results from the recently reported interim results are
confirmed upon completion of the study, this will further strengthen the
evidence of a differentiated efficacy and safety profile for
derazantinib in bile duct cancer."
FIDES-02: Urothelial cancer
Basilea had decided to explore an intensified dose regimen in several
cohorts with derazantinib monotherapy and combination therapy in the
FIDES-02 study in patients with urothelial cancer.(3) Based on interim
efficacy data from the ongoing cohort of FGFR-inhibitor naive patients
in a second-line or later setting receiving derazantinib monotherapy at
a dose of 300 mg per day, this cohort will not be further expanded and
Basilea will focus patient enrolment on the intensified dose regimen of
400 mg per day, with the goal to maximize efficacy in this patient
population. The approach is based on the available clinical data and
supported by pharmacology data.
Dr. Engelhardt commented: "Derazantinib monotherapy at a dose of 300 mg
per day has shown to be efficacious and safe in patients with iCCA, and
has also provided signs of clinical benefit in the ongoing FIDES-02
urothelial cancer study. The unmet medical need in advanced urothelial
cancer remains high. At the same time new standard-of-care treatment
options are evolving and the benchmarks of anticancer efficacy for new
treatments are increasing. Derazantinib dose levels above 300 mg per day
have previously been studied and we believe that the intensified dose
regimen of 400 mg per day could provide additional overall clinical
benefit in advanced urothelial cancer."
FIDES-03: Gastric cancer
Dr. Engelhardt added: "We believe that patients with advanced gastric
cancer may also benefit from an intensified dose regimen of
derazantinib. We will therefore amend the FIDES-03 study to explore a
dose of 400 mg per day going forward."
Future data readouts
Basilea continues to expect the first interim efficacy results from the
FIDES-02 urothelial cancer study, in patients at a dose of 300 mg per
day, refractory to prior FGFR-inhibitor treatment, in both monotherapy
and in combination with atezolizumab, in the second half of 2021.
Initial results from cohorts utilizing the intensified dose regimen of
derazantinib 400 mg per day are expected in the first half of 2022. For
FIDES-02 in urothelial cancer, this will include interim efficacy data
as monotherapy, in a second- and post-second-line setting, as well as
atezolizumab combination data in the first-line treatment of
cisplatin-ineligible patients. For FIDES-03 in gastric cancer, this will
include interim efficacy data with derazantinib in monotherapy and the
recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of derazantinib combined with
ramucirumab and paclitaxel.
The results from cohort 1 of FIDES-01 and the interim results from the
300 mg per day monotherapy cohort in FGFR-inhibitor naive patients in a
second-line or later setting of FIDES-02 will be published upon
completion of the cohorts at future scientific conferences.
About derazantinib
Derazantinib is an investigational orally administered small-molecule
FGFR inhibitor with strong activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.(4) FGFR
kinases are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and
migration. FGFR genetic aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or
amplifications, have been identified as potentially important
therapeutic targets for various cancers, including intrahepatic
cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and lung
cancers.(5) In these cancers, FGFR genetic aberrations are found in a
range of 5% to 30%.(6)
Derazantinib also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor
kinase (CSF1R).(4, 7) CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the
maintenance of tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been
identified as a potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(8) Pre-clinical
data has shown that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade
renders tumors more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy,
including approaches targeting PD-L1/PD-1.(9) (,) (10)
Derazantinib has demonstrated antitumor activity and a manageable safety
profile in a previous biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study in iCCA patients,
(11) and has received U.S. and EU orphan drug designation for iCCA.
Basilea is currently conducting three clinical studies with
derazantinib. The first study, FIDES-01, is a phase 2 study in patients
with inoperable or advanced iCCA. It comprises one cohort of patients
with FGFR2 gene fusions and another cohort of patients with mutations or
amplifications.(1) The second study, FIDES-02, is a phase 1/2 study
evaluating derazantinib alone and in combination with Roche's PD-L1
checkpoint inhibitor, atezolizumab, in patients with advanced urothelial
cancer, including metastatic, or recurrent surgically unresectable
disease, expressing FGFR genetic aberrations.(12) The third study,
FIDES-03, is a phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in
combination with Lilly's anti-VEGFR2 antibody ramucirumab and paclitaxel,
or with Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab, in patients
with advanced gastric cancer with FGFR genetic aberrations.(13) Basilea
has in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary
of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.
About intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma
Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) is a cancer originating from the
biliary system. The age-adjusted incidence rate of iCCA in the United
States has been increasing over the past decade and is currently
estimated to be approximately 1.2 per 100,000.(14) Patients are often
diagnosed with advanced or metastatic disease that cannot be surgically
removed. Current first-line standard of care is the chemotherapy
combination of gemcitabine and platinum-derived agents. The prognosis
for patients with advanced disease is poor, with a median survival of
less than one year.(15)
About urothelial cancer
These cancers start in the urothelial cells that line the inside of the
bladder. 80,000 new cases of bladder cancer have been estimated in the
U.S. for 2017. Up to 20% of patients will have muscle-invasive disease
and present with or will later develop metastases.(16) FGFR gene
aberrations occur in about 15-20% of advanced urothelial cancers.(17) (,
) (18) For patients with advanced urothelial cancer, outcomes can be
poor due to the often rapid progression of the tumor and the lack of
efficacious treatments, especially in relapsed or refractory disease.
About gastric cancer
Gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and the third
most lethal cancer type.(19) Median survival rarely exceeds twelve
months and the five-year-survival is less than 10%.(20) Basilea
estimates that there are approximately 190,000 new cases of gastric
cancer per year in total across the EU top 5 countries, Japan and the
U.S. FGFR genetic aberrations have been observed in about 10% of gastric
cancers.(21)
About Basilea
Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000
and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the medical
needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have
successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of
invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe
bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two
targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and
have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious
diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 31, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)