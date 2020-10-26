|
Press Release: Basilea presents preclinical data on anti-angiogenic activity of derazantinib at ENA 2020
Basel, Switzerland, October 26, 2020
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) today reported that data on the
anti-angiogenic activity of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)
inhibitor derazantinib were presented at the 32(nd) EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA)
Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, that took place
as a virtual event on 24-25 October, 2020. In addition to FGFR1-3
derazantinib also inhibits the vascular endothelial growth factor
receptor 2 (VEGFR2). The presented data from several preclinical models
demonstrate that derazantinib has an anti-angiogenic effect, which may
contribute to its overall anti-tumor activity in FGFR-driven cancers.
The prevention of new blood vessel formation (anti-angiogenesis) is an
established approach in cancer therapy as it deprives the growing tumor
from oxygen and nutrients. VEGFR2 is a primary target for
anti-angiogenic agents in the treatment of cancers.
Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer, said: "Our
development strategy for derazantinib is focused on strengthening the
evidence for its differentiation versus other FGFR inhibitors. The
preclinical data on derazantinib's anti-angiogenic activity presented at
the conference show that it may provide additional activity on top of
its established primary anti-tumor effects in FGFR-positive solid
tumors. Based on its unique kinase inhibition profile, we are exploring
derazantinib's potential for enhanced activity alone and in combination
with other anti-cancer agents such as the anti-VEGFR2 antibody
ramucirumab, or the PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab
within our ongoing clinical program FIDES."
The following e-poster was presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual
Symposium 2020:
Presentation Authors/title
#
101 P. McSheehy, J. Boult, S. Robinson, F. Bachmann, M.
El-Shemerly, L. Kellenberger, H. Lane
Derazantinib, an oral fibroblast growth factor receptor
inhibitor, in phase-2 clinical development, shows anti-angiogenic
activity in preclinical models
For further information, please visit https://event.eortc.org/ena2020
About derazantinib
Derazantinib is an investigational orally administered small-molecule
FGFR inhibitor with strong activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.(1) FGFR
kinases are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and
migration. FGFR genetic aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or
amplifications, have been identified as potentially important
therapeutic targets for various cancers, including intrahepatic
cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and lung
cancers.(2) In these cancers, FGFR genetic aberrations are found in a
range of 5% to 30%.(3)
Derazantinib also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor
(CSF1R) kinase.(1) (,) (4) CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the
maintenance of tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been
identified as a potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(5) Preclinical
data has shown that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade
renders tumors more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy,
including approaches targeting PD-1/PD-L1.(6) (,) (7)
Derazantinib has demonstrated antitumor activity and a manageable safety
profile in a previous biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study in iCCA patients,
(8) and has received U.S. and EU orphan drug designation for iCCA.
Basilea is currently conducting three clinical studies with
derazantinib. The first study, FIDES-01, is a registrational phase 2
study in patients with inoperable or advanced iCCA. It comprises one
cohort of patients with FGFR2 gene fusions and another cohort of
patients with mutations or amplifications.(9) The second study,
FIDES-02, is a phase 1/2 study evaluating derazantinib alone and in
combination with Roche's PD-L1-blocking immune-checkpoint inhibitor,
atezolizumab, in patients with advanced urothelial cancer, including
metastatic, or recurrent surgically unresectable disease, expressing
FGFR genetic aberrations.(10) The third study, FIDES-03, is a phase 1/2
study evaluating derazantinib alone and in combination with Lilly's
anti-VEGFR2 antibody ramucirumab and paclitaxel or with Roche's PD-L1
checkpoint inhibitor, atezolizumab, in patients with advanced gastric
cancer with FGFR genetic aberrations. Basilea in-licensed derazantinib
from ArQule Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.,
Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. Derazantinib and its uses are investigational and have not
been approved by a regulatory authority for any use. Efficacy and safety
have not been established. The information presented should not be
construed as a recommendation for use. The relevance of findings in
nonclinical/preclinical studies to humans is currently being evaluated.
For further information, please contact:
Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone +41 61 606 1102
E-mail media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
