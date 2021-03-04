Press Release: Addex to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2021 -

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage

pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug

discovery and development, announced today that Tim Dyer, Chief

Executive Officer, will present at the

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference (March 9-10, 2021).

In his presentation, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at

07:00 ET, Mr Dyer will provide a corporate update and discuss recent

developments at Addex. The video presentation will be available for

viewing on-demand by registered participants via this

link from the time of the presentation and subsequently on the

Events page the Company's website (

www.addextherapeutics.com). The video replay will be archived for 90

days following the event.

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout

the conference. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting

with management, please contact your conference representative or

James@HaydenIR.com.

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on

the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel

orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for

neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential

advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an

improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small

molecule or biological drugs. Adder's allosteric modulator drug

discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are

recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. adder's lead drug

candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is

poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's

disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in H1 2021. Addex is also

investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of

dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in H1

2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive

allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen

Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept

clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy in Q2 2021. Addex's GABAB

PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC who are focused on

development for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include

GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild

neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3

PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex is listed on the SIX Swiss

Exchange and the NASDAQ Capital Market and trades under the ticker

symbol "ADXN".

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair James Carbonara

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners Hayden IR

+41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0) 20 7318 2955 (646)-755-7412

PR@addextherapeutics.com msinclair@halsin.com james@haydenir.com

PR@addextherapeutics.com msinclair@halsin.com james@haydenir.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as

amended, including in respect of the anticipated initiation of clinical

trials. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect,"

"plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict,"

"project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are

intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all

forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any

forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on

management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a

number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause

actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or

implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press

release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market

conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in

greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Addex

Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31,

2019, as filed with the SEC on April 27, 2020, the prospectus related to

the global offering and other filings that Addex Therapeutics may make

with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release represent Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the

date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as

of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any

obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)