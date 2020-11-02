|
02.11.2020 09:16:00
Press invitation to Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020
- Online live event for analysts, investors and journalists from 3:00 pm CET on November 10, 2020
- CEO, CFO, and Executive Team presentations
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day on 10 November 2020between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm CET. This year's Capital Markets Day will be an online live event featuring President and CEO Börje Ekholm together with CFO Carl Mellander and members of the Executive Team. The event will be hosted by Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations.
As the world is entering the 5G era at full speed, the Capital Markets Day will give up an update on Ericsson's strategy to create long-term value through technology leadership.
Extract from the agenda
- Strategy Execution and the next chapter, Börje Ekholm, CEO
- R&D as a value creator, Erik Ekudden, CTO
- Financial update, Carl Mellander, CFO
- Update from our segments by
- Fredrik Jejdling, Head of Networks
- Jan Karlsson, Head of Digital Services
- Peter Laurin, Head of Managed Services
- Åsa Tamsons, Head of Emerging Business and Other
- Highlights from our Market Areas by
- Niklas Heuveldop, Head of Market Area North America
- Chris Houghton, Head of Market Area North East Asia
Registration and more information
For registration and more information about the event please go to
https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/cmd2020
