SMI 9’601 0.1%  SPI 12’006 0.1%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’593 0.3%  Euro 1.0676 0.0%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’883 0.2%  Dollar 0.9176 0.0%  Öl 36.6 -2.2% 

Experten-Seminar: Technischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte - so sollten sich Anleger zur US-Wahl positionieren! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.11.2020 09:16:00

Press invitation to Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020

- Online live event for analysts, investors and journalists from 3:00 pm CET on November 10, 2020

- CEO, CFO, and Executive Team presentations

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day on 10 November 2020between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm CET. This year's Capital Markets Day will be an online live event featuring President and CEO Börje Ekholm together with CFO Carl Mellander and members of the Executive Team. The event will be hosted by Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations.

As the world is entering the 5G era at full speed, the Capital Markets Day will give up an update on Ericsson's strategy to create long-term value through technology leadership.

Extract from the agenda

  • Strategy Execution and the next chapter, Börje Ekholm, CEO
  • R&D as a value creator, Erik Ekudden, CTO
  • Financial update, Carl Mellander, CFO
  • Update from our segments by
  • Fredrik Jejdling, Head of Networks
  • Jan Karlsson, Head of Digital Services
  • Peter Laurin, Head of Managed Services
  • Åsa Tamsons, Head of Emerging Business and Other
  • Highlights from our Market Areas by
  • Niklas Heuveldop, Head of Market Area North America
  • Chris Houghton, Head of Market Area North East Asia

Registration and more information 

For registration and more information about the event please go to

https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/cmd2020

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

Subscribe to the Ericsson Blog here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com 
(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/press-invitation-to-ericsson-capital-markets-day-2020,c3228067

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3228067/1328030.pdf

Press invitation to Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)mehr Analysen

22.10.20 Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.10.20 Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B Outperform Credit Suisse Group
22.10.20 Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.10.20 Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.10.20 Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 39.98
1.60 %
UBS Group 10.80
1.41 %
Novartis 72.12
0.88 %
Alcon 52.44
0.65 %
Part Grp Hldg 831.60
0.60 %
ABB 22.26
0.04 %
Swisscom 466.50
0.04 %
Nestle 102.86
-0.23 %
The Swatch Grp 192.90
-0.54 %
CieFinRichemont 56.84
-1.15 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:07
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:28
SMI-Verkaufsdruck lässt nach
07:22
Daily Markets: SMI – 200er-EMA im Wochenchart im Fokus / Apple – Hält der Trendkanal oder kommt jetzt der Ausbruch?
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
30.10.20
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV
29.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
mehr
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B) 10.30 -7.38% Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So bereiten sich Investoren auf einen möglichen Sieg Joe Bidens vor
Deutsches Umweltbundesamt verhängt Millionen-Bussgeld gegen Tesla
Nestlé übernimmt US-Firma Freshly ganz
Ripples Blockchain-in-Payments-Report: Wie Kryptos und Blockchain in Unternehmen zum Einsatz kommen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI legt zu -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen vorwiegend im Plus
Roche erhält Zulassung in EU für Tecentriq-Kombination bei Leberkrebs - Roche-Aktie in Grün
Fahrzeugexperte Munro über Wandel bei Tesla-Produktion: Von "Produktionshölle" zur Vorreiterstellung
Chinas Klimapolitik: Wie Anleger laut Citi-Analysten nun profitieren können
Schicksal der Apple-Aktie: Wie sich das US-Wahlergebnis auf Apples Geschäft auswirken könnte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zu -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen vorwiegend im Plus
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich im Montagshandel mit positiver Tendenz. Für den deutschen Leitindex geht es leicht bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Montag zum Grossteil aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit