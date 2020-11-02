Press invitation to Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020

- Online live event for analysts, investors and journalists from 3:00 pm CET on November 10, 2020

- CEO, CFO, and Executive Team presentations

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day on 10 November 2020between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm CET. This year's Capital Markets Day will be an online live event featuring President and CEO Börje Ekholm together with CFO Carl Mellander and members of the Executive Team. The event will be hosted by Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations.

As the world is entering the 5G era at full speed, the Capital Markets Day will give up an update on Ericsson's strategy to create long-term value through technology leadership.

Extract from the agenda

Strategy Execution and the next chapter, Börje Ekholm, CEO

R&D as a value creator, Erik Ekudden, CTO

Financial update, Carl Mellander , CFO

Update from our segments by

Fredrik Jejdling, Head of Networks

Jan Karlsson , Head of Digital Services

Peter Laurin, Head of Managed Services

Åsa Tamsons, Head of Emerging Business and Other

Highlights from our Market Areas by

Niklas Heuveldop, Head of Market Area North America

Chris Houghton, Head of Market Area North East Asia

Registration and more information

For registration and more information about the event please go to

https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/cmd2020

