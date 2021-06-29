SMI 12’009 0.1%  SPI 15’419 0.0%  Dow 34’283 -0.4%  DAX 15’554 -0.3%  Euro 1.0971 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’090 -0.8%  Gold 1’778 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’976 0.8%  Dollar 0.9197 0.2%  Öl 74.6 -1.8% 
29.06.2021 01:31:00

Press Conference: Key Company for the Biotechnological Future of Colombia and the Region Emerges

MIAMI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Sura invites you to the exclusive launch of a new company that constitutes a great breakthrough for the present and future of healthcare in Colombia and Latin America.

Grupo SURA

Join the exclusive launch of a new, breakthrough company in the healthcare industry in Colombia and Latin America

Tuesday, June 29th at 7:00 a.m. central daylight time.

To find out more about this milestone, we invite you to join us: http://www.ruedadeprensasura.com

Invitation required to log in. Limited capacity

About Seguros SURA Colombia
With more than 76 years of experience, this subsidiary of Suramericana S.A. offers a wide portfolio of insurance solutions and provision of services that deliver sustainable well-being and competitiveness to 12 million individual clients in Colombia, through the management of trends and risks. Its business units comprise Life and General segments, both for voluntary insurance (Seguros SURA) and mandatory insurance (EPS SURA and ARL SURA). Their value proposition is reinforced through the provision of healthcare services (IPS SURA), diagnostic testing, and technical advisory and assistance (Risk Management Consultancy).

Media Contacts

Sura
Catalina Acebedo
Cel. +57 304 373 2999
cacebedo@sura.com.co

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/press-conference-key-company-for-the-biotechnological-future-of-colombia-and-the-region-emerges-301321425.html

SOURCE Grupo SURA

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

28.06.21 Anpfiff zur zweiten Halbzeit
28.06.21 SMI kämpft mit 12.000er-Marke
25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
25.06.21 Lyxor: Sind grüne Anleihen einen Aufpreis wert?
25.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
24.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
24.06.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Polyphor-Aktie zum Handelsschluss implodiert: Polyphor erleidet Forschungsrückschlag und überdenkt eigene Zukunft
UBS-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Französisches Gericht weist Beschwerde ab - Hamers sieht Nachholbedarf beim Strukturwandel - Heimarbeit für Mitarbeiter auch nach Corona
US-Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich tiefer
Dufry, Flughafen Zürich & Co.: Reise-Aktien zum Wochenauftakt unter Druck
Stadler Rail: RAG Stiftung verkauft 4,5 Millionen Aktien
Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Enspryng-Medikament - Roche-Aktie gefragt
Idorsia-Aktie im Plus: Idorsia startet Phase-III-Zulassungsstudie mit Selatogrel bei Herzinfarkt
United steht offenbar vor Bestellung von über 200 Flugzeugen - United-Aktie gibt ab
Neues Pilotprojekt? Nigerias Zentralbank hat anscheinend Pläne für Digitalwährung
Boeing-Aktie verliert: FAA bemängelt Softwareprobleme bei Boeing 777X - Nicht für Zulassung bereit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit