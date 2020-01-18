+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Press Club Scholarship Reminder

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania reminds prospective applicants that Feb. 10 is the deadline for the $5,000Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship as well as the $2,500 Press Club Scholarship awarded to aspiring journalists.

The awards are designed to encourage outstanding undergraduate journalism students in print, broadcasting and multimedia.

The scholarship will be awarded on May 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh at the annual Golden Quills Awards Dinner sponsored by The Press Club.

Candidates must be current sophomores or juniors enrolled in an accredited college or university. They must be able to demonstrate why they should receive the award. Their primary residence must be in one of the 29 counties of Western Pennsylvania (see list below).

The scholarship money will be credited to the winner's account at their university or college. The winner also will receive a plaque in recognition of the award.

The winner will be notified by April 15.

An application can be downloaded from www.westernpapressclub.org or contact The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania at Engineers' Building, 337 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or (412) 281-7778, or pressclubwpa@yahoo.com.

For further information contact scholarship committee chairman Rick Monti at rick.monti@gmail.com or 412-600-0606.

Counties:  Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria , Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Somerset, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization comprising news media and public relations professionals, community leaders, academicians and other professionals devoted to first-rate communication. Members of The Press Club are dedicated to raising the quality of public discourse in Western Pennsylvania, keeping the region vital and relevant. It provides a setting, atmosphere, and programming that aim to further communication among media-related professionals and interested members of the general public. Encouraging and supporting journalism students in the region is also a priority. For membership information, contact The Press Club at (412) 281-7778.

PR Newswire is the official wire of The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/press-club-scholarship-reminder-300989263.html

SOURCE The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania

