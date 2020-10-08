+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
08.10.2020 12:42:00

Presidio Residential Capital, Coastal Community Builders and Williams Homes Close on 20 Acres in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidio Residential Capital, along with its joint venture partners Coastal Community Builders (CCB) and Williams Homes, recently closed on two parcels of land in San Luis Obispo at the highly anticipated mixed-use development, San Luis Ranch. Home construction on both Legacy Collection and Heirloom is slated to begin in October 2020.

A total of 281 detached single-family homes will be offered by CCB and Williams Homes. Located in southwest San Luis Obispo, these two new residential neighborhoods surround a central neighborhood park with the Irish Hills Natural Reserve to the southwest and Laguna Lake Regional Park to the north.

CCB's community, named Legacy Collection, is a 15-acre neighborhood that will offer 198 new home sites on 3,200-square-foot lots with seven floor plans featuring Craftsman and Farmhouse architecture. Homes incorporating green technology will have two to four bedrooms (some with additional housing units) and range from 1,340 to 2,583 square feet. Homes will start in the mid $600,000s.

Heirloom is the name of the new Williams Homes community situated on seven acres that will offer 83 new homes showcasing five floor plans with Farmhouse, Craftsman and Modern Agrarian designs on 2,400- to 3,595-square-foot lots. Heirloom homes will range from 1,564 to 2,115 square feet and feature contemporary finishes with cutting-edge energy efficiency. Pricing for Heirloom will also begin in the mid $600,000s.

"These attractive new neighborhoods will help ease the housing shortage that has been stalling efforts to diversify the economy and retain talent in SLO County," said Presidio's co-principal Paul Lucatuorto. "Despite the economic distress across California caused by COVID-19, our builder partners have seen record home sales over the past few months due to low mortgage rates and pent-up demand. So, we expect these San Luis Ranch properties will sell quickly."

San Luis Ranch is within a 10-minute commute to Cal Polytechnic State University (SLO) as well as downtown San Luis Obispo. The 131-acre master planned community includes 150,000 square feet of retail space; 100,000 square feet of office space; a four-story, 200-room hotel; and a total of 580 residential homes. Entertainment, shopping and parks are nearby, and the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is within a short drive.

San Luis Ranch is the first farm-to-table community on California's Central Coast, preserving agricultural land and built alongside an organic farm. Multimodal pathways are within easy reach encouraging residents to walk or bike to work, retail centers, amenities and relaxing open spaces. The master plan has over 50 acres of agricultural land and dedicated open space, which helps preserve the area's eco-system.

According to the National Association of Home Builders' formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 281 single-family homes will generate $80 million in local income, $10 million in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 1,100 local jobs.

Media Contact:
Ingrid Jones
949-395-5489
256271@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/presidio-residential-capital-coastal-community-builders-and-williams-homes-close-on-20-acres-in-san-luis-obispo-301148234.html

SOURCE Presidio Residential Capital

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 54.60
3.02 %
Swiss Re 70.76
1.93 %
LafargeHolcim 43.82
1.86 %
Novartis 79.78
1.24 %
Swiss Life Hldg 358.60
1.07 %
Nestle 108.06
0.33 %
The Swatch Grp 222.80
0.32 %
Lonza Grp 553.20
0.18 %
Sika 233.40
-0.21 %
Givaudan 3’968.00
-1.61 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
12:16
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Neue BRCs auf Schweizer Nebenwerte
08:11
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
07.10.20
COMEX Gold Market Activity in 2020
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie schiesst hoch: Dufry-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalerhöhung ab
Roche-Aktie im Minus: Roche-Lieferprobleme bedrohen britisches Coronavirus-Testprogramm
US-Indizes schliessen höher -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Neben Volkswagen und Goldman Sachs: Spotify-Gründer steigt bei schwedischem Tesla-Konkurrenten ein
Eli Lilly-Aktie gewinnt: Eli Lilly beantragt Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Medikament
Bis zu eine Million neue Aktien: Apple gibt zwei Aktienpakete an CEO Tim Cook aus
Trump will Stimulus-Gespräche vorerst stoppen
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger höher
Credit-Suisse-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse engagiert Ex-Militäroffizier Beat Eberle als Sicherheitschef - Angepasste Finanzzahlen vorgelegt
Generationenwandel: Laut Umfrage nehmen immer mehr jüngere und vielfältigere Anleger am Marktgeschehen teil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX knackt 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Am heimischen Markt werden am Donnerstag Gewinne verbucht. Auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich fester. An den asiatischen Märkten konnten sich Anleger am Donnerstag nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB