19.07.2019

Presidential Financial Corporation announces it has changed its name to MidFirst Business Credit

ATLANTA, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidential Financial Corporation (PFC) is excited to announce that it will be changing its name to MidFirst Business Credit. This allows PFC to align more closely to MidFirst Bank, its parent company, while continuing to provide best of class asset-based lending and banking services.

MidFirst Business Credit Logo

As always, the focus remains on our customers, and as such, all services will remain the same. MidFirst Business Credit President Dennis Schlesner says, "This is an exciting new chapter for our business, allowing us to further enhance our already great line of products and services and align ourselves more closely with the corporate brand."

Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Nashville, and Phoenix, MidFirst Business Credit provides customized and flexible financing solutions to growing businesses nationwide. Offering lines of credit of up to $30 million, MidFirst Business Credit provides working capital and term loan facilities for acquisitions, recapitalizations, working capital needs and turnaround situations.

MidFirst Business Credit is owned by MidFirst Bank, one of the nation's largest privately held banks with more than $19 billion in assets. This unique structure gives MidFirst Business Credit the flexibility of a finance company with the financial backing and stability of a bank.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/presidential-financial-corporation-announces-it-has-changed-its-name-to-midfirst-business-credit-300888151.html

SOURCE MidFirst Business Credit

