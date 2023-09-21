Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'085 -0.6%  SPI 14'559 -0.6%  Dow 34'070 -1.1%  DAX 15'572 -1.3%  Euro 0.9644 0.6%  EStoxx50 4'213 -1.5%  Gold 1'920 -0.5%  Bitcoin 24'045 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9045 0.7%  Öl 93.3 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529Baloise1241051
Top News
Trotz Aus für Niedrigzinspolitik: Institutionelle Investoren setzen weiter auf ETFs & Co.
Schockierende Zahlen Elon Musk beziffert Wertverlust von X auf 90 Prozent
Aktienmarkt-Stratege im Interview: Darum ist der Schweizer Aktienmarkt ein Bond-Proxy - Und diese Rolle spielen Dividenden
Verbraucherzentrale: Wie unsicher sind Hanf-Lebensmittel wirklich?
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
22.09.2023 01:30:00

President Zelenskyy oversees historic Memorandum of Understanding with Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC) to support Ukraine's military and rebuilding efforts through defense and indus...

Agreement formalizes cooperation with Ukrainian leadership to develop strategic industries in partnership with Arizona businesses

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyywelcomed a historic agreement between Ukraine's Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC), which will help streamline Ukraine's acquisition of essential resources for its defense, while aiding efforts to rebuild the nation while still in conflict.

AZDIC Logo

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today at the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington, D.C., by AZDIC President Lynndy Smith and Ukraine Minister of Strategic Industries (MSI) Oleksandr Kamyshin. President Zelenskyy participated in the event, overseeing the signing and congratulating the parties. The MoU will facilitate the development of joint ventures and production opportunities, with AZDIC forging vital connections between Ukraine and defense and mining entities in Arizona and other targeted U.S. states.

"With AZDIC's unmatched network of over 1,200 defense contractors and non-defense companies in Arizona, we knew we were in a unique position to help find actionable solutions for Ukraine," said AZDIC President Lynndy Smith. "We appreciate Ukraine's enduring partnership, and we look forward to supporting their cause through Arizona's defense connections."

"I want to express my sincere appreciation to AZDIC for their steadfast commitment to Ukraine during this unjust war," stated Ukraine Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin. "AZDIC's dedication and role in facilitating conversations with essential defense technologies will not only ensure our success in the war but also contribute significantly to our long-term resilience and progress."

Following the signing, President Zelenskyy also personally thanked Smith for AZDIC's support.

The event was also attended by U.S. Senator Mark Kellyof Arizona; senior staff from the office of U.S.Senator Kyrsten Sinema, also of Arizona; and senior leadership from the international law firm Squire Patton Boggs, Rick Stilgenbauer and Everett H. Eissenstat.

"Arizona has already played a critical role in supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia's illegal invasion, and this agreement will further strengthen our partnership while bolstering Arizona's defense community," said Senator Mark Kelly.

"Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition's leadership building strong connections between Ukraine and Arizona's defense and mining industries will strengthen our national security, fuel strong Arizona careers, and expand economic opportunities for our state," said Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

The landmark agreement follows a weeklong AZDIC delegation trip to Ukraine in June in partnership with Rebuild Ukraine Reconstruction, when AZDIC leadership met with high-ranking officials within the Ukraine Ministries of Defense, Strategic Industries, Digital Transformation, and Foreign Affairs, among others—with the goal of identifying Ukraine's specific needs related to defense, joint production, and reconstruction.

From these conversations, AZDIC produced a 170-page document detailing solutions around munitions development, de-mining, and more.

"We have worked diligently to identify companies and universities in Arizona that want to assist our partners in Ukraine. Clearly we have demonstrated that Arizona strongly supports Ukraine and has a strong desire to begin this work immediately," said Rick Stilgenbauer, AZDIC Advisory Board Member and Senior Policy Advisor at Squire Patton Boggs. "AZDIC is already working on its second series of proposals for Ukraine."

AZDIC is currently planning a second delegation to Kyiv this fall, and looks forward to welcoming Ukrainian pilots to train on F-16s at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Ariz., in October. Meanwhile, AZDIC is committed to establishing similar partnerships between Ukraine and other states across the nation through its umbrella organization, the Global Defense & Industry Coalition (GDIC).

About Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC)
The AZDIC is a partnership of regional organizations inspired by Senator McCain, comprising the defense and mining industries, military, veterans, and more. AZDIC's mission is to unify the Arizona defense industry and its stakeholders to help secure both state and national security through better communication and policy reform. For more information on AZDIC, email Lynndy Smith at LS@defensecoalitions.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/president-zelenskyy-oversees-historic-memorandum-of-understanding-with-arizona-defense-and-industry-coalition-azdic-to-support-ukraines-military-and-rebuilding-efforts-through-defense-and-industry-connections-301935647.html

SOURCE Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC)

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

BX Morningcall – BIG PICTURE! Heute werfen Investment-Stratege François Bloch, MBA/EMBA, Börsen-Experte David Kunz und Ihr Gast Andreas Schaffner einen Blick auf das aktuelle Marktumfeld.

BX Morningcall – BIG PICTURE! Heute werfen Investment-Stratege François Bloch, MBA/EMBA, Börsen-Experte David Kunz und Ihr Gast Andreas Schaffner einen Blick auf das aktuelle Marktumfeld.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BIG PICTURE! Ein Blick auf das aktuelle Marktumfeld!

Inside Trading & Investment

21.09.23 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
21.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt - Glanzvolle Fassade/TotalEnergies - Im Sog der Ölpreise
21.09.23 Märkte am Morgen - DAX, Nasdaq, Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD und Ölpreis
21.09.23 SMI schwächer erwartet
21.09.23 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero haussiert
21.09.23 BIG PICTURE! Ein Blick auf das aktuelle Marktumfeld!
20.09.23 Auf den Schultern von Riesen – Europas Mega-Caps
19.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Kühne + Nagel, Sika, Swisscom
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'562.36 19.15 IQSSMU
Short 11'775.98 13.97 A0SSMU
Short 12'224.50 8.92 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'084.74 21.09.2023 17:31:27
Long 10'640.00 19.80
Long 10'396.27 13.63 AOSSMU
Long 9'951.54 8.85 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE am Donnerstagnachmittag massiv unter Druck
NVIDIA-Aktie jetzt shorten? Bernstein-Analyst warnt und spricht von "Verschwörungstheorien" in sozialen Medien
Fed-Falken belasten: Dow geht leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst nach überraschendem SNB-Entscheid etwas tiefer -- DAX verliert schlussendlich -- Letztlich Verluste an Asiens Börsen
SNB überrascht die Märkte: Leitzins unverändert - Neue Initiative für Liquiditätsgewährung für Banken vorgestellt
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
UBS-Aktie verliert: Dreijahres-Strategieplan der UBS für Februar geplant
Lonza-Aktie mit klaren Verlusten: Lonza bekräftigt im Vorfeld des Kapitalmarkttages den Ausblick
Krypto-ETFs in der Planung: Darum raten Krypto-Experten zu Ether statt Bitcoin
Roche-Aktie gibt ab: Roche-Tochter Genentech offenbar mit Erfolg vor US-Berufungsgericht
Franken nach Zinsentscheid unter Druck - die Gründe

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit