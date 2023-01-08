SMI 11'145 0.8%  SPI 14'276 0.7%  Dow 33'631 2.1%  DAX 14'610 1.2%  Euro 0.9877 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'018 1.5%  Gold 1'866 1.7%  Bitcoin 15'740 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9281 0.0%  Öl 78.5 -0.5% 
08.01.2023 23:01:00

Presentation to J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Q4 2022 Illuccix Revenue Update

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today advises it is presenting at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (9 – 12 January) in San Francisco.

As part of the Company's presentation (available to view or download from the investor page of the Telix corporate website here), Telix has elected to disclose an unaudited revenue update for Q4 2022, reporting revenue of AU$76.8M (US$50.5M) generated from sales of Illuccix® kit for prostate cancer imaging in the United States (U.S.). This is an increase of 39% on Q3 2022, and a total of AU$149.7M (US$100.4M) revenue since Illuccix launch.

Group CEO and Managing Director, Dr. Christian Behrenbruch stated, "We are very pleased with the continued sales momentum since launching Illuccix in the United States in April 2022. The continued strong sales growth reflects our differentiated business model and execution in the U.S. market. We look forward to updating institutional investors on the progress of our commercial activities and our broader pipeline, including our recent excellent results in renal cancer."

The presentation will take place on Wednesday 11 January 2023 at 11.00am PST (Thursday 12 January 6.00am AEDT). A live webcast and recording will be available at the following link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare23/general_signin?gpu_only=true   

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix's lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),1 and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA),2 and by Health Canada.3

Telix Investor Relations

Ms. Kyahn Williamson
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
SVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Email: kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com

This announcement has been authorised for release by Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.  

Legal Notices

This announcement is not intended as promotion or advertising directed to any healthcare professional or other audience in any country worldwide (including Australia, United States and the United Kingdom). This announcement may include forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments.  Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or other similar words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix's business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix's preclinical and clinical studies, and Telix's research and development programs; Telix's ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; the commercialisation of Telix's product candidates, if or when they have been approved; estimates of Telix's expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix's financial performance; developments relating to Telix's competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix's product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix's actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the ASX or on our website.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or a change in expectations or assumptions.  

The Telix Pharmaceuticals and the Illuccix name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates – all rights reserved.

 

1ASX disclosure 20 December 2021.

2ASX disclosure 2 November 2021.

3ASX disclosure 14 October 2022.

Media Contact:

Stewart Holmstrom
+61-0403835245
stewart.holmstrom@telixpharma.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/presentation-to-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-and-q4-2022-illuccix-revenue-update-301716042.html

SOURCE Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

