Prescott College Announces Flexible Block Course Schedule And In-The-Field Learning For On-Campus Undergraduates

PRESCOTT, Ariz., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescott College announced a 4x4 block-class plan starting in the fall of 2020 to offer face-to-face classes on campus and in the field as part of a multi-tiered plan designed to mitigate risk of COVID-19. Under the plan, students will take one course at a time for four weeks, as opposed to taking multiple on-campus courses simultaneously while moving from class to class each day. In each of four, four-week sessions, students will study with a small (approximately 12 or fewer), distinct cohort of peers.

"This 4x4 block-class plan is in the best interest of students," stated Prescott College President John Flicker. "Our goal is to create a safe and dynamic learning space that will allow us to optimize field- and community-based studies, so students can learn and explore in the fresh air as often as possible with the advantage of our mild four season climate."

Prescott has offered block courses for over 50 years, but the College is now expanding the schedule of block courses for on-campus programs to increase flexibility and to minimize contacts among faculty, staff, and students. Prescott also offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate online courses in blocks of various lengths that will remain unchanged. The enhanced block schedule makes it easier for students to move between online and on-campus formats during the year as needed.

While schools in neighboring California have announced a completely online delivery for the 2020-21 academic year, Prescott offers a unique alternative with an adaptable framework. "Our size is truly an advantage. With smaller on-campus class sizes, we're able to pivot quickly if the situation changes," said Erin Lotz, Dean of On-Campus Programs. "From a student perspective, taking only one course at a time means less mental shifting among coursework, and the deep dive into subject matter helps with student engagement during this dynamic time," Lotz added.

According to Kristine Preziosi, Associate Dean of Student Affairs and Risk Manager at Prescott College, risk management protocols for reopening the campus have been designed in accordance with the CDC Guidance for Institutions of Higher Education, as well as Federal, state, and local guidelines in ways that prioritize safety and well-being for students, faculty, and staff.

"Our plan includes a combination of testing, screening, and monitoring which will enable us to track the health and well-being of our entire campus community. Physical changes to campus are being made to encourage distancing. Students will move into single occupancy dorm rooms from day one but pay the lower double occupancy rate," said Preziosi.

Courses for the first on-campus block will begin on August 25, 2020.

Visit Prescott.edu/block for the most up-to-date information, including the new Block Schedule for Fall 2020, videos, resources, and more.

About Prescott College

Founded in 1966, Prescott College offers four-year undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees and a Ph.D. program utilizing an experiential, interdisciplinary model that attracts students motivated to make a difference in the world. Since 1978, the College has offered distance learning opportunities that bring students and faculty from around the globe together to share perspectives and experiences to make a difference in the world. For more information, visit www.Prescott.edu .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prescott-college-announces-flexible-block-course-schedule-and-in-the-field-learning-for-on-campus-undergraduates-301065655.html

SOURCE Prescott College