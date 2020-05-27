Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
27.05.2020 01:51:00

Prescott College Announces Flexible Block Course Schedule And In-The-Field Learning For On-Campus Undergraduates

PRESCOTT, Ariz., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescott College announced a 4x4 block-class plan starting in the fall of 2020 to offer face-to-face classes on campus and in the field as part of a multi-tiered plan designed to mitigate risk of COVID-19. Under the plan, students will take one course at a time for four weeks, as opposed to taking multiple on-campus courses simultaneously while moving from class to class each day. In each of four, four-week sessions, students will study with a small (approximately 12 or fewer), distinct cohort of peers.

"This 4x4 block-class plan is in the best interest of students," stated Prescott College President John Flicker. "Our goal is to create a safe and dynamic learning space that will allow us to optimize field- and community-based studies, so students can learn and explore in the fresh air as often as possible with the advantage of our mild four season climate." 

Prescott has offered block courses for over 50 years, but the College is now expanding the schedule of block courses for on-campus programs to increase flexibility and to minimize contacts among faculty, staff, and students. Prescott also offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate online courses in blocks of various lengths that will remain unchanged. The enhanced block schedule makes it easier for students to move between online and on-campus formats during the year as needed. 

While schools in neighboring California have announced a completely online delivery for the 2020-21 academic year, Prescott offers a unique alternative with an adaptable framework. "Our size is truly an advantage. With smaller on-campus class sizes, we're able to pivot quickly if the situation changes," said Erin Lotz, Dean of On-Campus Programs. "From a student perspective, taking only one course at a time means less mental shifting among coursework, and the deep dive into subject matter helps with student engagement during this dynamic time," Lotz added.

According to Kristine Preziosi, Associate Dean of Student Affairs and Risk Manager at Prescott College, risk management protocols for reopening the campus have been designed in accordance with the CDC Guidance for Institutions of Higher Education, as well as Federal, state, and local guidelines in ways that prioritize safety and well-being for students, faculty, and staff.

"Our plan includes a combination of testing, screening, and monitoring which will enable us to track the health and well-being of our entire campus community. Physical changes to campus are being made to encourage distancing. Students will move into single occupancy dorm rooms from day one but pay the lower double occupancy rate," said Preziosi.

Courses for the first on-campus block will begin on August 25, 2020.

Visit Prescott.edu/block for the most up-to-date information, including the new Block Schedule for Fall 2020, videos, resources, and more.

About Prescott College
Founded in 1966, Prescott College offers four-year undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees and a Ph.D. program utilizing an experiential, interdisciplinary model that attracts students motivated to make a difference in the world. Since 1978, the College has offered distance learning opportunities that bring students and faculty from around the globe together to share perspectives and experiences to make a difference in the world. For more information, visit www.Prescott.edu.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prescott-college-announces-flexible-block-course-schedule-and-in-the-field-learning-for-on-campus-undergraduates-301065655.html

SOURCE Prescott College

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 342.50
6.30 %
The Swatch Grp 190.50
5.05 %
Swiss Re 66.20
4.95 %
UBS Group 10.04
4.12 %
CS Group 8.44
3.59 %
Novartis 82.28
-1.00 %
Alcon 60.06
-1.05 %
Nestle 102.58
-1.19 %
Roche Hldg G 344.25
-1.36 %
Lonza Grp 485.80
-3.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.05.20
Webinar - Equity Index Spreads
26.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
26.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
26.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 40% Europäischer Barriere
26.05.20
Konjunkturoptimismus beflügelt SMI
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Corona-Verwerfungen: Für diese Aktien könnte es im SMI bald knapp werden
Top 10: Für diese Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grosses Potenzial
Kühne+Nagel-Grossaktionär rechnet mit tiefgreifendem Stellenabbau
SMI schlussendlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter 11'400 Punkten -- Wall Street-Handel ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Wirecard-Jahresabschluss verzögert sich erneut
ARYZTA-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Drittes Quartal mit voller Wucht von Corona-Krise getroffen
Lufthansa-Rettungspaket der Bundesregierung in trockenen Tüchern - Aktie im Höhenflug
Dieses chinesische Unternehmen ist Samsung in Sachen Mega-Smartphone-Akku auf den Fersen
Swisscom-Netz schweizweit von massiven Störungen betroffen
Rückzahlung der Lufthansa-Hilfen bei Rückkehr in Gewinnzone

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI letztlich unentschlossen -- DAX schliesst über 11'500 Punkten -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt konnte sich am Dienstag nicht so recht entscheiden. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich hingegen fester. An den US-Börsen ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zogen am Dienstag weiter an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB