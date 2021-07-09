|
09.07.2021 04:15:00
Preschool or Childcare Market in China | $ 57.59 Million growth expected during 2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives |Technavio
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 57.59 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the preschool or childcare market in China to register a CAGR of about 11%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beanstalk Education Group, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd, Little Tree Montessori International School Inc., Montessori School of Shanghai, Shanghai American School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for sustained enrollment will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation
Preschool or Childcare Market in China is segmented as below:
- Service
- Full-time Preschool or Childcare
- On-demand Preschool or Childcare
- Age group
- Children Aged Below 3 Years
- Children Aged Between 3 And 6 Years
- Ownership
- Private Preschool or Childcare
- Public Preschool or Childcare
Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the preschool or childcare market in China provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Beanstalk Education Group, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd, Little Tree Montessori International School Inc., Montessori School of Shanghai, Shanghai American School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Preschool or Childcare Market in China size
- Preschool or Childcare Market in China trends
- Preschool or Childcare Market in China industry analysis
The increased focus on enhancing English fluency is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high costs involved in constructing well-equipped preschools may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the preschool or childcare market in China is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist preschool or childcare market growth in China during the next five years
- Estimation of the preschool or childcare market size in China and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the preschool or childcare market in China
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of preschool or childcare market vendors in China
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Full-time preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-demand preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Market Segmentation by Age group
- Market segments
- Comparison by Age group
- Children aged below 3 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Children aged between 3 and 6 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Age group
Market Segmentation by Ownership
- Market segments
- Comparison by Ownership
- Private preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Ownership
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beanstalk Education Group
- Crestar Education Group
- Etonkids International Educational Group
- Fortune Kindergarten
- Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd
- Little Tree Montessori International School Inc.
- Montessori School of Shanghai
- Shanghai American School
- The International Montessori School
- Yew Chung International School of Shanghai
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/preschool-or-childcare-market-in-china-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/preschool-or-childcaremarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preschool-or-childcare-market-in-china---57-59-million-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives-technavio-301328165.html
