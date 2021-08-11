Prepreg Market in North America in Commodity Chemicals Sector: Features and Global Outlook

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global prepreg market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 955.83 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Prepreg Market in North America Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Highlights Covers Key Countries

Segments





Carbon fiber

US and Canada Type Glass fiber



Aramid fiber Vendors Offerings Region

Hexcel Corp. HexPly US will offer 91% of the

growth opportunity Mitsubishi Chemical

Holdings Corp. DIALEAD





Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

The high demand for composites from the automotive sector is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is driving automakers to focus on manufacturing light and improved vehicle exterior and interior parts that can drastically reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. This has increased the use of carbon fiber prepregs in various automotive applications such as powertrain, chassis, exterior, and interior parts. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

Celanese Corp.

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corp.

Kaman Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market – Global carbon fiber prepreg market is segmented by type (thermoset and thermoplastics), application (aerospace and defense, wind energy, sports equipment, and automotive parts), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Prepreg Market – Global prepreg market is segmented by type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and aramid fiber), application (aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

