11.08.2021 16:15:00
Prepreg Market in North America in Commodity Chemicals Sector: Features and Global Outlook
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global prepreg market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 955.83 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.
The high demand for composites from the automotive sector is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is driving automakers to focus on manufacturing light and improved vehicle exterior and interior parts that can drastically reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. This has increased the use of carbon fiber prepregs in various automotive applications such as powertrain, chassis, exterior, and interior parts. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits
- Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior
- Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments
Major Five Microturbine Companies:
- Celanese Corp.
- Gurit Holding AG
- Hexcel Corp.
- Kaman Corp.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
