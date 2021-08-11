SMI 12’410 0.4%  SPI 15’889 0.3%  Dow 35’454 0.5%  DAX 15’846 0.5%  Euro 1.0813 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’211 0.5%  Gold 1’743 0.8%  Bitcoin 42’772 1.6%  Dollar 0.9216 -0.1%  Öl 69.9 -1.3% 

11.08.2021 16:15:00

Prepreg Market in North America in Commodity Chemicals Sector: Features and Global Outlook

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global prepreg market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 955.83 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Prepreg Market in North America by Application, Type, and Region - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Request Free Sample Pages

Data Insights


Market Segmentations


Prepreg Market in North America

Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 

Highlights

Covers

Key Countries


Segments 




Carbon fiber

US and Canada

Type

Glass fiber



Aramid fiber

Vendors

Offerings  

Region  


Hexcel Corp.

HexPly

US

will offer 91% of the
growth opportunity

Mitsubishi Chemical
Holdings Corp.

DIALEAD



Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

Get a Free Sample Report Now!

The high demand for composites from the automotive sector is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is driving automakers to focus on manufacturing light and improved vehicle exterior and interior parts that can drastically reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. This has increased the use of carbon fiber prepregs in various automotive applications such as powertrain, chassis, exterior, and interior parts. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits

  • Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior
  • Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments
  • Instant access to 17000+ market research reports with free trial upon registration

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

  • Celanese Corp.
  • Gurit Holding AG
  • Hexcel Corp.
  • Kaman Corp.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market – Global carbon fiber prepreg market is segmented by type (thermoset and thermoplastics), application (aerospace and defense, wind energy, sports equipment, and automotive parts), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Prepreg Market – Global prepreg market is segmented by type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and aramid fiber), application (aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/prepreg-market-in-north-america-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/prepregmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prepreg-market-in-north-america-in-commodity-chemicals-sector-features-and-global-outlook-301353030.html

SOURCE Technavio

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie man als Anleger in den Weltraum investieren kann? | BX Swiss TV

Ein Wettrennen, was seinen Vergleich sucht – drei Milliardäre wollen den Weltraum für Tourismus massentauglich machen. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, geht Alexander Berger der Frage nach, ob man damit Geld verdienen kann und wie Anleger in Weltraumtechnologie und -wirtschaft investieren können.

 

 

Alexander Berger: Wie man als Anleger in den Weltraum investieren kann? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10.08.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10.08.21 Siemens sieht länger anhaltende Lieferketten-Probleme
10.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Caterpillar Inc
10.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Moderna, Novavax
10.08.21 Vontobel: derimail - Techwerte im Fokus
10.08.21 Marktüberblick: Hella haussiert nach Übernahmespekulationen
09.08.21 SMI auf Richtungssuche
07.08.21 Dominique Böhler: Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erhöhte Immobilienpreise: Sogar die Superreichen raten von Immobilienkauf ab
Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen des "Anlegerschutz-Vereins" zurück - Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert
Dufry-Aktie gewinnt: Dufry fährt auch im ersten Halbjahr 2021 massiven Verlust ein
SMI schliesst nach neuen Rekorden im Plus -- DAX geht etwas fester in den Feierabend -- Wall Street schlussendlich uneinig -- Börsen in Fernost legen schlussendlich zu
Kryptowährung Tether: Tether-Bestand stagniert - Grund zur Sorge?
Bayer verliert weiteres US-Glyphosat-Verfahren in Berufung - Bayer-Aktie fester
Coinbase schlägt Erwartungen - Coinbase-Aktie springt an
Stadler Rail-Aktie fester: Stadler Rail hat wohl Aufträge über 163 Millionen Euro an der Angel
Bitcoin-Regulierung: So könnte laut "Wolf of Wall Street" Belfort der BTC-Preis gesteigert werden
US-Börsen uneins -- SMI erklimmt neue Rekorde -- DAX zwischenzeitlich auf Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit