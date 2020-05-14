Preparing for the Return of Travelers, Ovation Travel Group Develops "Standing with You" Kits for Safer Travels

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Before any uptick in travel, Ovation seeks to provide its travelers with increased peace of mind while reducing anxieties.

As many states are removing or reducing stay-at-home orders to re-open their economies, Ovation Travel Group is revealing today that it is prepping special care amenity kits designed to enhance the safety of its travelers once they resume their travels. As one of the largest independently owned travel management and luxury leisure travel companies headquartered in the U.S., Ovation will offer "Standing with You" kits that include a variety of essential health care items. At the time of booking, Ovation's corporate and leisure clients may request the complimentary kits.

"Maintaining the trust of our clients has never been more critical, so in our efforts to assuage their concerns about their health and safety as much as possible, 'Ovation: Standing with You' amenity kits will enhance their peace of mind when they get back on the road," explained Paul Metselaar, Chairman and CEO of Ovation Travel Group. "While travel will not come back overnight, we are already seeing demand increase among some of our clients. They are not only scrutinizing how the airlines and hotels are working to mitigate health risks, but they are seeking our counsel on their best options. Yet, we want to go one step beyond in our efforts by providing them with complimentary kits that will increase their safety while helping reduce their stress and anxiety."

According to Metselaar, "Ovation: Standing with You" kits will include:



Face mask.

Hand sanitizer.

Disinfecting wipes.

Tissues.

Thermometer.

"While no one can ever fully anticipate every possible scenario a traveler will face during his or her journey, we are always here for our clients from the time they book their travel until the time they return safely home," noted Metselaar. "The health and safety of our clients is always our number one priority. We hope that our 'Ovation: Standing with You' kits will help our clients feel safer and more secure."

About Ovation

Ovation Travel Group, whose flagship brand, Lawyers Travel, began operations over 35 years ago, is one of the largest independently owned travel companies headquartered in the U.S. Ovation is a $1.5 billion travel company with travel consultants in more than 30 locations throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. Ovation is the largest affiliate of BCD Travel and utilizes BCD's global network to fulfill its clients' travel programs across the globe. With over 700 employees and over 200 independent travel advisors, Ovation provides business travel services, bespoke luxury travel experiences and meeting and special events planning for over 700 professional organizations and over 200,000 travelers.

