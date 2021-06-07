SMI 11’631 0.5%  SPI 14’975 0.4%  Dow 34’611 -0.4%  DAX 15’677 -0.1%  Euro 1.0942 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’098 0.2%  Gold 1’899 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’953 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8971 -0.3%  Öl 71.5 -0.4% 
07.06.2021 20:20:00

Preparing for Booster Shots: Adapting to the New Normal

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As global health professionals discuss the necessity of a booster shot to ward off COVID-19 variants unaffected by the current vaccines, businesses, schools, and individuals needing proof of vaccination status will need facile documents that can update quickly. CastleBranch's RealVaccinationID.com card, which empowers an individual to quickly prove their vaccination or waiver status, was designed to address this long-term need, making it easy for individuals to prove their vaccination, waiver or booster status.

Real Vaccination ID COVID-19 Vaccine & Waiver Cards, used to help CastleBranch implement a legally compliant vaccine requirement. (PRNewsfoto/CastleBranch)

To obtain their first RealVaccinationID.com card, individuals are asked to provide documentation to prove their vaccination status or legally permissible waiver request. Once validated, a driver's license-sized card featuring highly sophisticated anti–fraud technology is issued to the individual that includes their name, address, date of birth, physical identifiers, photo, and a QR code. Using the QR code on the back of the card, along with a unique access code and PIN number, third parties presented with this information can access digital copies of primary–source documentation to confirm status. However, it is completely up to the cardholder when and with whom this data is shared. Private data gathered for the RealVaccinationID.com cards will never be shared or collected in a database and distributed to third parties by CastleBranch

Updating the cards to reflect booster shots is just as simple. When someone receives a booster, they can submit their documentation to CastleBranch, whose team of experts will verify the documentation. CastleBranch houses the new information in their protected digital space, which can be viewed via the QR code on the individual's card.

"Our understanding of the COVID-19 virus changes with each passing day, requiring a response that also adapts and grows," said Brett Martin, CastleBranch CEO. "With variants come boosters, which requires a form of vaccination proof that can be updated over time. Our RealVaccinationID.com cards were designed to respond to these emerging realities, helping people and organizations as they continue to navigate the new normal."

In January 2021, CastleBranch, an infectious disease screening, compliance management, and nationally accredited consumer reporting agency, launched a sophisticated, driver's licensed-sized ID card that can be used to verify vaccination status and vaccine exemption status. As a company with approximately 25 years of experience in medical document review and badging credentialing, CastleBranch is one of the leading providers of vaccination and immunization tracking in the United States.

For more information visit RealVaccinationID.com

About CastleBranch:
Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is a compliance management and infectious disease screening company serving over 17,700 healthcare programs, tens of millions of individuals, and tens of thousands of employers, schools and healthcare facilities nationwide by verifying identity, tracking over 35 million medical documents, and helping individuals transition to and through professional life. CastleBranch has 20+ years of experience, employs over 500 team members and has a long track record of providing innovative solutions for complex problems.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preparing-for-booster-shots-adapting-to-the-new-normal-301307047.html

SOURCE CastleBranch

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:29 Bühne frei für die Währungshüter
10:05 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte mit fallenden Renditen gesucht
09:27 Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Produkte auf CureVac und Novavax
08:58 SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
04.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
04.06.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie schliesst leicht im Plus: UBS-Kunden greifen bei Digital-Angebot zu
US-Anleger uneins -- SMI schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekordhoch im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Novartis erreicht mit Iptacopan primären Endpunkt von Phase-II-Studie - Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer
Innovatives Gehaltsmodell: Australische Unternehmen bezahlen ihre Mitarbeiter in Bitcoin
Trotz Krypto-Tweets: Analyst hält Elon Musk für Wettbewerbsvorteil für Tesla
Nach Shell-Prozess: So wirkt sich das CO2-Urteil auf die Ölgiganten Chevron, Exxon & Co. aus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
BELIMO-Aktie freundlich: BELIMO erwartet deutliche Umsatzsteigerung im ersten Halbjahr
Krypto-Kritiker Carl Icahn: Bald doch Milliarden-Investition in Bitcoin und Co.?
Moderna-Aktie mit Kurssprung: EU-Zulassung von COVID-Impfstoff für Kinder beantragt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit