28.09.2019 14:30:00

Prepare The Car For The Cold Season And Save Auto Insurance Money

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains how to prepare the car for winter and save car insurance money.

For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/few-tips-for-driving-during-cold-season/

Although winter is not here yet, the temperatures are beginning to drop. Preparing in advance will make the transition easier and faster. Keeping the car in good condition will diminish the risk of accidents, thus lowering the chances of filing a claim and have the premiums increased upon next renewal. Find out more and get free car insurance quotes from http://compare-autoinsurance.org.

  • Prepare the car for winter. Winter usually brings heavy snow and cold, plus icy roads. Drivers should equip the vehicles with the right type of winter tires and make sure they have the right pressure and the thread is intact.
  • Check if all parts work properly. Before venturing outside, in the cold, make sure that all components will do their job. Battery must be fully or almost fully charged. Verify if the brakes and brake lights are working properly.
  • Pack an emergency kit. When planning to drive through areas covered by snow, it is useful to have an emergency kit. This should contain: spare cellphone, a flashlight, food and water, warm blankets and clothes, a shovel and a first aid kit.
  • Avoid using cruise control on icy/snow roads. When beginning to slip, active cruise control can make the car accelerate and totally lose control.
  • Inform friends and relatives about the route. Do not leave without announcing the route. In this way, they can form or call a rescue party if the driver does not arrive in time at destination or suddenly loses contact.

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB