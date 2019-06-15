Preparations for Celiac 5K Races Ramp Up as Beyond Celiac Continues Their Efforts to Find a Cure for Celiac Disease

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celiac disease is a serious genetic auto immune condition that afflicts 1.4% of the global population. The condition is characterized by damage to the small intestine from the consumption of gluten,which can lead to further medical complications including thyroid disease, anemia, osteoporosis, fertility problems and some cancers, to name just a few. Owing to a lack of research and awareness, the condition goes undiagnosed for an average of 6-10 years, and there is little progress in developing effective treatments that could help manage the disease. As such, it requires efforts on parts of those with influence and capital to help steer attention to this disease that continues to compromise the lives of millions around the world.

Cognizant About Curing Celiac is a team founded by Inger and Randal Kenworthy spearheading awareness and outreach, in collaboration with Beyond Celiac, to invigorate research efforts for treatments for the condition. In this regard, the team is hosting walking and running events to raise funds to accelerate progress towards helping eradicate the illness.

The 2019 Step Beyond Celiac 5K events are being held in three major cities in the United States:Philadelphia, Kansas City and Dallas, in addition to the virtual walk that anyone can register for globally. Cognizant about Curing Celiac is scheduled to combine a Providence, RI walk and Virtual Walk on the 22nd of June. The money raised will contribute to a fund totaling $453,600 to support the Beyond Celiac initiatives to formalize coordinated research efforts on celiac disease.

Beyond Celiac CEO Alice Bast expressed her gratitude and had these thoughts to offer:

"A huge thank you to the 'Cognizant About Curing Celiac' team for hosting this Virtual Walk. Thanks for helping us see a life Beyond Celiac! We appreciate Inger and Randal Kenworthy for their leadership with this combined live and virtual walk. Our thanks to Cognizant for also supporting this cause through their Cognizant Outreach program."

In many ways, it is the result of collaborative efforts on the parts of both individuals and institutions that give rise to knowledge that can be used to improve human lives. The work of Cognizant About Curing Celiac and Beyond Celiac are among the first steps towards creating a pool of information that may yet benefit generations to come.

For those who are interested in donating to the cause, please go the Cognizant for Curing Celiac fund-raising page: https://support.beyondceliac.org/team/232353

For information on how the funds shall be expended, you may read a detailed outline of the Beyond Celiac science plan at: https://www.beyondceliac.org/about/our-science-plan/

About Beyond Celiac

Originally founded as the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness (NFCA),CEO Alice Bast envisioned a world where people with celiac disease could be quickly diagnosed, eat safely and live their lives to the fullest. For more than 15 years, Beyond Celiac has been the leading patient advocacy and research-driven celiac disease organization working to increase diagnosis rates, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, awarding research grants, and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. beyondceliac.org.

About Cognizant for Curing Celiac

Cognizant about Curing Celiac is a team dedicated towards the raising awareness and treatment for celiac disease. To learn more about this team and to learn about why Inger and Randal Kenworthy are committed to the cure of celiac please visit their page at: http://randalkenworthy.com

SOURCE Beyond Celiac