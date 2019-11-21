Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Size Worth $673.8 Million By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The prenatal vitamin supplement market size is expected to reach USD 673.8 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of8.6% over the forecast period. Prenatal vitamin supplements comprise vitamins, calcium, iron, folic acid, and other minerals as compared to regular adult multivitamins. Rising awareness among pregnant women is one of the major factors driving the market. Improper nutrition to the baby, rise in other birth defects, and increasing awareness regarding the advantages of the prenatal supplements are some of the other factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product form, capsules dominated the market with a revenue of USD 200.0 million in 2018. Gummy is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period

in 2018. Gummy is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period North America dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for 53.1% share of the overall revenue. This trend is projected to continue over the next few years

dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for 53.1% share of the overall revenue. This trend is projected to continue over the next few years The industry is highly competitive in nature with the major players including Garden of Life and Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Various manufacturers are focusing on new product launches, capacity expansion, and product portfolio extension to estimate existing and future demand patterns from upcoming application segments.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Form (Capsules, Powder, Gummy), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/prenatal-vitamin-supplement-market

The stressful and sedentary lifestyle of pregnant women has led to the increase in deficiency of minerals and vitamins among them. A healthy diet and consumption of right amount of nutritional components are of utmost importance right from the time of conception, in order to ensure the delivery of a healthy baby. At present, almost all obstetricians in U.S. recommend these supplements to pregnant women. A study by the UC Davis MIND Institute has claimed that the women who were observed not taking daily prenatal immediately before and during the first month of pregnancy were likely to have a child with an autism spectrum disorder, which is twice the rate as that of women who consumed the supplements.

The capsules segment held the largest market share in 2018. This is attributed to doctors' preference for prescribing capsules due to their long shelf life, thereby fueling the demand for capsules. Moreover, advancements in technologies ease out procedures of filling capsules, thus making it a preference among the manufacturers as well. Increasing launch of prenatal vitamin capsules is another factor for the growth of the capsule segment. Increasing disposable income in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is resulting in consumer's preference for bulk purchases at the supermarkets.

North America held the largest share of 53.1% in 2018. High level of sedentary lifestyle among the women of western countries is leading to the growth of market. Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. Countries such as India and China have remained adamant in developing a healthy mechanism for maternal care.

Key players having a strong presence in the global market include Country Life LLC; Garden of Life Inc.; MegaFood; Biotics Research Corporation; Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems Inc.; Church & Dwight Co. Inc.; New Chapter, Inc.; and Abbott Nutrition.

Grand View Research has segmented the global prenatal vitamin supplements market on the basis of product form, distribution channel, and region:

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Capsules



Powder



Gummy

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Supermarket & Drug Store



Online Platform

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

