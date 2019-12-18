Premium Wellness Brand, ALEAFIATE CBD and Powerhouse Marketers, TLK FUSION INC Come Together To Disrupt CBD Category Marketing

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premium top-tier wellness brand Aleafiate CBD has joined forces with globally renowned TLK Fusion to work together to bring the brand into the market using traditional and non-traditional marketing methods. With the restricted means in which CBD brands can advertise and promote their businesses, owners Rickey L. Mitchell III, and Markee Jackson developed the brand with the goal of standing out from their competitors with the recent influx of CBD into the market. After speaking with serial entrepreneur, Ken Collis, CEO and Founder of TLK Fusion, they immediately knew the direction that was needed.

"It was only right for my partner and I to unite with the dominant TLK Fusion," stated Mitchell. "With our mission, we plan on creating value and wellness for our growing consumer market. It is going to be a fun ride. We are excited about this amazing partnership."

Aleafiate CBD is a hemp-derived brand that uses its skills through research to develop the most qualified organic hemp CBD products. They aspire to educate and connect the everyday consumer with the knowledge and necessities they need to live a better quality of life using hemp derived CBD products. Their product line consists of Hemp CBD tinctures, CBD balms, CBD massage oils, and CBD gummies. They also carry Isolate products for athletes as these products have no THC content.

"When the market goes left, we pivot right," states Ken Collis. "The secret to succeeding in business is to follow your gut and not the rest of the pack." Overcoming challenges in CBD marketing is not new to TLK Fusion, who has been emerged in the category for several years now. "The goal is to utilize not only the traditional marketing methods that are available, but to also think outside the box when restrictions are enforced and the direction is clouded by rumor and obstacles," Ken further explained

TLK Fusion is a leading Los Angeles based pop culture marketing firm. As an established leader in the marketing sector and a decade of innovative business practices that specialize in raising brand awareness, TLK Fusion is sought after for their disruptive marketing methods. With an aggressive 360 degree approach that includes digital marketing, strategic public relations, powerful celebrity alignments, and a history of multi-million dollar introductions into retail, TLK Fusion has harnessed the power of structured marketing to drive growth with businesses of all levels. Founded in 2009 and led by successful entrepreneur, Ken Collis, TLK Fusion has continued to evolve in the ever changing marketing sector to remain ahead and relevant in the industry.

TLK Fusion (http://www.tlkfusion.com), is an innovative, fast-paced, pop culture, Hollywood marketing firm based in Los Angeles, CA. Established in 2009 by successful entrepreneur, Ken Collis, TLK Fusion boasts not only an A List roster of celebrity talent, but also has an aggressive footprint in the Digital Marketing and Distribution in to Retail markets. TLK Fusion's unique out-of-the-box thinking and 360 degree service mix has proven successful throughout the past decade. As the recipient of many accolades and awards that include multiple Best in Biz Awards, The Rolling Stone Magazine Impact Award, the notorious Golden Bridge Award, a coveted Stevie Award, and recently multiple Clutch Awards. TLK Fusion now has proudly accepted the 2019 Entrepreneur 360 Award for the second year in a row.

Aleafiate Organic Hemp (https://aleafiatecbd.com) products story begins with two simple predicaments: pain and sleep issues. Having family members who struggled with these issues the founders, started researching natural remedies online to help them. During their search, they stumbled upon CBD and all the health benefits it contains. However, there was an issue - most of the products were hit-and-miss. What they would later discover was that CBD wasn't the issue, the issue came from the company's who took shortcuts to produce their products knowing that the industry was unregulated. Realizing that there was a need, Aleafiate Organic Hemp Products was born.business owners worldwide.

