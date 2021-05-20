SMI 11’041 -0.9%  SPI 14’226 -0.8%  Dow 33’896 -0.5%  DAX 15’114 -1.8%  Euro 1.1000 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’937 -1.7%  Gold 1’870 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’108 -9.0%  Dollar 0.9033 0.0%  Öl 66.7 -2.8% 
20.05.2021 03:03:00

Premium Struts and Shocks brand PRT already making waves after SEA launch

BUFORD, Ga. and SINGAPORE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly after debuting in Southeast Asia, automotive struts and shock absorbers manufacturer PRT (Performance Ride Technology) in Southeast Asia, is already garnering strong interest from dealers and distributors with its OEM-quality parts that pass even the strictest automaker specifications. 

The launch of PRT, which is the premium brand of ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corporation Limited, couldn't have come at a better time. According to marketing intelligence firm Mordor Intelligence, the Asia Pacific automotive parts and components market is expected to balloon to more than USD 72 billion in value by 2026. 

"It's only been a month after we debuted in the region and we've already received numerous enquiries about our products. We have even signed a deal with a major distributor in Thailand. PRT is well-positioned to supply not only the highest-quality products, but also meet the expected increase in volume requirement in the coming years," says Bruno Bello, Category and Marketing Manager at PRT.

Aside from having a wide range of premium products (over 3,000 types of struts) with competitive prices, PRT also has a confidence-inspiring track record. Operating for more than 25 years, PRT has modern global plants that can put out over two million products a month, has global quality certifications, and is available in 67 countries. 

PRT has a wide-range of offerings, from complete strut assemblies to standalone struts and shock absorbers. PRT strut assemblies feature seamless working cylinders, mounts and sleeves, and have vehicle specific-components to ensure compatibility. 

PRT struts can also be used in over 95% vehicle makes and models. It features micro-smooth chrome plated piston rod, a high-performance, all-weather hydraulic oil, and is available for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. 

PRT's shock absorbers also feature application-tuned technology, nitrogen pressurization to eliminate foaming and cavitation, and multi-state shim valve design. 

About PRT

PRT (Performance Ride Technology) is the North American brand of ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corporation Limited, which operates in China and the United States. Operating for more than 25 years in over 67 countries, PRT produces parts that can be used in almost all types of vehicles, from cars, to SUVs, and even trucks. PRT is ISO-certified and adheres to the strictest quality standards of car manufacturers. 

For more, please visit www.prtautoparts.com and PRT's social media pages: 

  • facebook.com/prtautoparts 
  • instagram.com/prtautoparts 
  • twitter.com/prt_autoparts 
  • pinterest.com/prtautoparts

 

SOURCE PRT (Performance Ride Technology)

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

19.05.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
19.05.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
19.05.21 Marktüberblick: Euro-Hausse belastet den DAX
19.05.21 SMI-Anleger warten auf Fed-Signale
18.05.21 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
18.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Index
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Chinas 'Nein' zu Kryptowährungs-Zahlungen belastet: Bitcoin nahe 30'000-Dollar-Marke
Dow zum Börsenschluss schwächer -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel tiefer
Setzt Selfmade-Milliardär Mark Cuban auf Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin und Ethereum - oder doch Dogecoin?
Goldpreis erreicht höchsten Stand seit Januar
Dufry-Aktie steigt: Wechsel in der Konzernleitung von Dufry
US-Risikokapitalgesellschaft will milliardenschweren Krypto-Fonds auflegen
Nachfrageboom: Ein Analyst sieht in Kupfer "das neue Öl"
Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an - US-Währungshüter halten baldigen Beginn einer Tapering-Diskussion für denkbar
Trading Idee EMS-CHEMIE: Technischer Rebound lockt
Alphabet-Aktie leichter: Google kündigt neue Datenschutz-Funktionen an - Kooperation mit Samsung bei Smartwatch-System

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit