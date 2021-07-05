SMI 11’968 0.0%  SPI 15’393 0.0%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’662 0.1%  Euro 1.0943 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’087 0.1%  Gold 1’792 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’488 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9223 0.1%  Öl 77.1 1.5% 
05.07.2021 23:20:00

Premium Delta-8 Products Launched by Exhale Wellness

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhale Wellness, a Los Angeles based hemp brand, has just launched its new premium line of Delta-8 products. Delta-8 THC products have experienced a meteoric rise in popularity these past few years, with Exhale Wellness being no stranger to this phenomenon. Having brought several Delta-8 products to the market and gotten stellar reviews from customers, Exhale Wellness is currently one of the fastest growing brands in the space, and for a good reason.

Premium Delta-8 products from Exhale.

Exhale's catalog includes a wide variety of products made with hemp-derived Delta-8. The company is reputed for its attention to detail and high quality ingredients. What sets them apart from the other players in the market is their use of only the finest, organic ingredients. Their products lack any GMOs or artificial flavorings/colorings, are vegan-friendly and incorporate natural ingredients derived from plant sources.

Exhale Wellness was started by health-conscious experts who have been in the hemp business for decades. They source their hemp from premier farms in Colorado, with strict controls for growing and processing.

Some of the company's best-selling products include Delta-8 THC gummies, Delta-8 vape cartridges, Delta-8 hemp flowers, Delta-8 pre-rolls, and even Delta-8 THC cigarettes. This collection is perfect for customers looking to get into Delta-8 THC for the first time or find a new way to experience its effects. They offer something for everyone and promise nothing but the best in terms of purity and quality.

Delta-8 is also extremely popular among cannabis enthusiasts because of its unique effects. Depending on which of the premium products is selected, the user gets a smoother experience than something like Delta-9, which may come with unwanted side effects, such as anxiety and paranoia. Delta-8 generally has much milder effects and comes with several benefits, other than its effects.

Among the number of benefits that result from using Delta-8 THC, consumers say that it boosts creativity, soothes pain and joint aches, helps them calm down and promotes appetite. In addition, users with underlying conditions such as chronic pain and muscle soreness have all reported feeling relief with regular use of these products.

Having been highly reviewed by its broad base of consumers, Exhale Wellness is recognized widely as a producer of premium quality hemp products. Its Delta-8 products are used and loved by many across the country and continue to impress consumers with beyond satisfactory results.

﻿

