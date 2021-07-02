SMI 11’977 0.3%  SPI 15’384 0.2%  Dow 34’634 0.4%  DAX 15’604 0.5%  Euro 1.0970 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’079 0.4%  Gold 1’777 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’989 -4.4%  Dollar 0.9256 0.1%  Öl 75.7 0.7% 
02.07.2021 01:31:00

Premium Delta-8 Gummies Launched By Exhale Wellness

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhale Wellness, a top-rated company founded by cannabis enthusiasts from Los Angeles, has been growing in popularity with their line of Delta-8 THC products that are currently in high demand.

Exhale's new line of Delta-8 Gummies.

Exhale is a company that specializes in organically grown and mindfully produced hemp products. They have recently launched a new product line that includes the Delta-8 THC gummies. These Delta-8 gummies are in extremely high demand and are a sweet treat that can be enjoyed by almost everyone.

With Delta-8 being federally legal and an increased knowledge of its advantages, people are eager to get their hands on it. Exhale Wellness has seen an increasing number of individuals wanting to try this lighter version of weed.

What are Delta-8 gummies? Delta-8 gummies are not like the ordinary gummies you may have seen online. People appreciate the high-quality delta-8 extract that is used in creating these products. This ensures users that they receive the smoothest experience when consuming the gummies.

They are produced with an active type of distilled Delta-8 THC, much like conventional cannabis candy. The distillate is infused into a gummy candy form, which can also contain other flavorings and sweeteners.

Exhale's gummies, however, employ the gentler Delta-8 THC type rather than the more potent Delta-9 THC variety. This delivers a milder effect on the user, giving them a more relaxing feeling with less anxiety and paranoia.

The gummies from Exhale come in two sizes. The 750mg jar includes 30 gummies at 25mg each. The 1500mg jar has 30 pieces at 50mg each, making them the strongest on the market.

Exhale's gummies are designed to be suitable for anybody and everybody. They are amazing fruit-flavored gummies and contain no animal gelatin, making them vegan friendly. Exhale aims to deliver tasty, delta-8 extract infused gummies while being considerate towards consumer's needs.

Their products do not contain additive flavors or artificial colors and are finely crafted with high potency. Exhale guarantees its users that these gummies will provide them with nothing but absolute satisfaction.

Due to the convenience and popularity of edibles, Exhale decided to incorporate Delta-8 THC gummies to their line. They have a more distinct, yet positive, effect on consumers than most other products on the market.

Exhale made it their priority to be able to deliver gummies that are fit for all types of consumer. This gives individuals a sense of relief when searching for the best Delta-8 gummies.

Some benefits reported by the consumers:

  • If individuals suffer from nausea, such as while traveling, Delta-8 gummies may be of assistance.
  • In the case of picky eaters, they can have some gummies on hand and take a couple approximately an hour before their meal to increase their appetite.
  • Cannabis has a long history of being used to alleviate inflammation and pain.

Those who have tried it reported only favorable results.

Learn more about Exhale's products on their website: https://www.exhalewell.com/shop/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premium-delta-8-gummies-launched-by-exhale-wellness-301324781.html

SOURCE Exhale Wellness

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
01.07.21 Vontobel: derimail - Bonuszertifikate entdecken
01.07.21 Marktüberblick: Nordex nachbörslich unter Druck
01.07.21 SMI gibt 12.000er-Marke wieder ab
01.07.21 Weekly-Hits: US-Berichtssaison – Fitnesstest für die Wall Street / Alcon, Sonova, Straumann – Gefragte Medizintechnik
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Problem bei Tesla: Muss ein Bitcoin-Verkauf die Tesla-Bilanz retten?
Halbleiter weiter knapp - Diese Aktien aus der Schweiz und den USA könnten profitieren
Meyer Burger nimmt weiteres Kapital für den Firmenumbau auf - Aktie schlussendlich zweistellig im Minus
CS-Aktie schliesst stärker: Credit-Suisse-Grossaktionär reduziert Anteil - Erste Entscheidungen durch CS-Präsident bis Ende des Jahres
US-Börsen schliessen grün -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Roche-Aktie freundlich: Roche plant Stellenabbau in Entwicklungssparte
Crash von Titanium Token - Krypto-Bulle Mark Cuban hart getroffen
Amazon greift neue Chefin der US-Handelskommission FTC an - Aktie leichter
Leclanché-GV lehnt Schaffung von bedingtem Aktienkapital ab - Leclanché-Aktie leichter
Experten sind sich weitestgehend einig: Öl wird bald wieder 100 Dollar pro Barrel kosten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit