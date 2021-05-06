Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2021 Annual Meeting Results

|
VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX:PBH) announced the voting results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held May 5, 2021. A total of 29,693,298 Common Shares or 68.11% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual general meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
Sean Cheah
96.98%
Johnny Ciampi
90.89%
Bruce Hodge
93.88%
Kathleen Keller-Hobson
98.49%
Hugh McKinnon
93.97%
George Paleologou
98.45%
Mary Wagner
99.98%
John Zaplatynsky
94.55%
Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 94.40% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.
APPENDIX "A"
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")
May 5, 2021
Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3
Matters Voted Upon
1.
To fix the number of Directors to be elected
29,438,560 ( 99.49%)
150,320 ( 0.51%)
2.(a)
To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the
28,694,774 ( 96.98%)
894,106 ( 3.02%)
(b)
To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the
26,893,402 ( 90.89%)
2,695,478 ( 9.11%)
(c)
To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the
27,777,899 ( 93.88%)
1,810,981 ( 6.12%)
(d)
To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a
29,142,685 ( 98.49%)
446,195 ( 1.51%)
(e)
To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of
27,805,696 ( 93.97%)
For
1,783,184 ( 6.03%)
(f)
To elect George Paleologou as a Director
29,130,532 ( 98.45%)
458,348 ( 1.55%)
(g)
To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the
29,583,885 ( 99.98%)
4,995 ( 0.02%)
(h)
To elect John Zaplatynsky as a Director of
27,975,549 ( 94.55%)
1,613,331 ( 5.45%)
3.
To approve the appointment of
29,651,188 ( 99.86%)
42,110 ( 0.14%)
4.
To approve the Corporation's approach to
27,929,729 ( 94.40%)
1,657,667 ( 5.60%)
