Premise Data to work with USAID, NGOs to monitor humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Data , the global leader in real-time, real-world data announced its platform will be supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development through the first set of BetterTogether Challenge / JuntosEsMejor Challenge innovation awards in Venezuela. Venezuela is currently the epicenter of the largest humanitarian crisis in Latin America, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premise will collect insights from its network of over 49,000 contributors in Venezuela and then analyze the data with the goal of identifying available services and gaps in order to improve the delivery of basic social services, such as health care needed to diagnose and treat COVID-19.

"Premise was chosen because with our powerful platform and global contributor network we are able to collect tens of thousands of data points in a matter of days," said Maury Blackman, CEO of Premise Data. "It's always gratifying to know our technology is being used to improve people's lives."

Local data can help better allocate resources to those who need it the most but local political conditions deter international aid organizations and NGOs from collecting such vital information. The data Premise will collect will in turn allow local non-governmental organizations to understand the critical health and social-services landscape in six of Venezuela's 23 states. Thus far, Premise has collected more than 69 million data points from around the world related to the COVID-19 pandemic; data collection is ongoing .

In 2016, Premise received an award from USAID; the award was used to destroy mosquito breeding sites and improve vector control in Colombia. "Now, with this latest award, USAID is leveraging its past innovation investment in Premise to nimbly adapt and respond to the current COVID pandemic," said Blackman.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Premise has collected data in 100 countries. For more information visit Premise.com.

About Premise:

Premise helps customers unlock a world of ground-level data. By combining the power of a global network of two million on-the-ground contributors with industry-leading data science and machine learning, Premise empowers decision makers with the high-quality, trustworthy data they need. Premise is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Washington, D.C., and Seattle. Find more information at www.premise.com .

