Premier Mortgage Resources named one of America's top mortgage companies

MERIDIAN, Idaho, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC, (PMR) is proud to announce that it has earned a top spot on Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America for 2019.

The annual list spotlights top mortgage companies in the U.S. based on annual mortgage volume; PMR ranked on the list with 3,433 loans and $886.8 million in volume.

"This accomplishment belongs to our outstanding loan officers and exceptional operations team," said Cory Swain, Managing Partner of PMR. "Their unmatched hard work and dedication directly resulted in a record production year."

PMR is leading and innovating the lending industry by investing in hiring and retaining top talent across funding, closing and underwriting teams. The empowerment of loan officers with rapid and effective solutions is reflected in the top-notch service and expedited borrowing experiences that have become the PMR standard of service. A winning company culture with approachable top-level management fosters loyalty and pride companywide.

"We lead with an open-door philosophy and, when you combine that with a comprehensive technology stack, it removes the many barriers that have become commonplace in our industry," Swain said. "We strongly believe in positioning our team members for success in delivering an incredible experience for homeowners and homebuyers."

As a testament to the company's values, several loan officers were recognized recently on three separate lists of top producers, featured in National Mortgage News, Mortgage Executive Magazine and Scotsman Guide.

Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC has been growing quickly since it's founding in 2005, and now encompasses branch locations in much of the Western United States. Their fast-paced growth rate has been attributed to their operations team, which enables their top producers with the tools they need to produce high volumes of loans.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) has been helping customers achieve the dream of homeownership since 1991. With 31 licensed locations west of the Mississippi and staffed by over 120 loan officers, the company offers a full menu of mortgage products and is delegated to underwrite conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and several state bond programs. PMR has branches across seven states (Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Hawaii, Minnesota and Montana). For more information, visit pmrloans.com.

