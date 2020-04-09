09.04.2020 01:20:00

Premier Mortgage Resources loan officers make three lists of top producers in U.S.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC,(PMR) is excited to announce that many of its loan officers have been recognized as top producers in three of the biggest mortgage publications in the industry.

In total, eight PMR loan officers made lists of top producers in at least one of the following publications: Scotsman Guide, National Mortgage News and Mortgage Executive Magazine.

"We couldn't be prouder of all of our loan officers who have been recognized in these publications. It is a testament to their great work ethic and skill when communicating with their clients, as well as the outstanding execution of our operations team," said Cory Swain, PMR Managing Partner.

In Scotsman Guide, five PMR loan officers were recognized:

Char Ruppel NMLS #99445 (Top Dollar Volume 2019)
Lane Lowry NMLS #1658229 (Most Loans Closed 2019)
Mandi Feely NMLS #38490 (Most Loans Closed 2019, Top VA Volume 2019, Top Dollar Volume 2019, Top Purchase Volume 2019)
Marety Jo NMLS #5604 (Most Loans Closed 2019)
Matt Riener NMLS #42311 (Most Loans Closed 2019)

In Mortgage Executive Magazine, six PMR loan officers were recognized in the Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America:

  • Cameron Lillibridge NMLS: #132195
  • Char Ruppel NMLS #99445
  • Doug Schreifels NMLS #104060
  • Kiel Lillibridge NMLS: #190593
  • Mandi Feely NMLS #38490
  • Marety Jo NMLS #5604

In the National Mortgage News Top Producers list, Mandi Feely NMLS #38490 appeared on the list of the top 400.

PMR gives its loan officers the resources they need to get the job done, which makes winning awards like this possible through its fast, accurate and efficient underwriting, funding and closing.

PMR makes it a point to have more than an adequate number of people staffed who are highly trained and efficient in all of those departments. This allows the operations team to deliver out-of-the-box solutions to help loan officers assist their clients through the loan process quickly. And because PMR is big enough to get the job done, but small enough to care about each and every one of its loan officers, it is able to offer a lot of accessibility to top-level management as well as a level of transparency you don't see from many mortgage companies.

"From our technology stack, to how we approach communication between operations and our loan officers, we are a family working together on behalf of home buyers and home owners," Swain said. "I'm especially proud of how everyone in our PMR family has responded during the COVID-19 crisis to help one another and maintain our strong level of operational systems."

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) has been helping customers achieve the dream of homeownership since 1991. With 31 licensed locations west of the Mississippi and staffed by over 120 loan officers, the company offers a full menu of mortgage products and is delegated to underwrite conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and several state bond programs. PMR has branches across seven states (Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Minnesota and Montana). For more information, visit pmrloans.com.

 

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources

