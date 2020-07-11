11.07.2020 22:00:00

Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC, launches 'Hometown Heroes' program

MERIDIAN, Idaho, July 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a gesture of gratitude to local public safety professionals working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC, has launched a new home loan savings program, called "Hometown Heroes."

Under this program, any first responder or health care professional approved for a home loan through PMR will receive a closing cost credit. Qualifying borrowers are eligible for a credit of up to $1,295 toward the cost of closing their home loan from a waived documentation fee. If borrowers choose to work with a real estate agent who is participating in the program, they will receive an additional credit amount, determined by the agent.    

"As a lender, we are in a unique position that allows us to directly ease the financial burden that so many are experiencing right now and, most importantly, we want to express our deep gratitude," said PMR Managing Partner, Cory Swain. "It's such a privilege to be able to show our thanks to local heroes who are doing so much for the communities we lend in. We are truly in awe of the work they are doing."

In addition to offering the program's discount, loan officers are prepared to help health care professionals navigate the home loan process during this uncertain time. Homeowners are encouraged to contact a local branch to be put in touch with a loan officer who can assist with their unique financial situation.

"We know that the sacrifices being made by health care professionals are immeasurable, and we want to remove any barriers to homeownership that they may be experiencing so that they can focus on what matters most; the health and safety of themselves, their families and community members," said Producing Branch Manager, Mandi Feely.

About Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC

PMR has been helping homebuyers achieve the dream of homeownership since 1991 and has grown to 31 branches throughout the United States, with a team of more than 120 loan officers ready to assist homebuyers in achieving their financial goals. The company prides itself on excellence in customer service, competitive rates and the best mortgage programs available. For more information about the Hometown Heroes program, visit PMRLoans.com.

 

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources

