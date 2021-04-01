SMI 11’093 0.4%  SPI 14’084 0.5%  Dow 32’982 -0.3%  DAX 15’048 0.3%  Euro 1.1112 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’930 0.3%  Gold 1’712 0.3%  Bitcoin 55’261 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9466 0.3%  Öl 63.4 -0.3% 
01.04.2021 13:15:00

Premier Management and Development, a leading Midwest Property, Housing, Development and Management firm, celebrates 10-year anniversary

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Management and Development, a leading Midwest -based property, housing management and development firm, recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. The firm now boasts over 3,500 units and 60 communities across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, and Oregon.

Premier Management and Development

Richard Hutsell, Founder and President of Premier, is a recognized leader in housing management and development; having managed cumulative portfolios of over 200 properties located throughout the Midwest with assets of more than two billion dollars and annual operating budgets of over $200 million. Mr. Hutsell set out in 2010 to build the best, full-service property management and development company the industry has ever seen.

"When I founded Premier, my goal was to build a different kind of company – focusing on our mission cornerstones of Integrity, Business results, and Responsiveness," said Mr. Hutsell. "I wanted our culture, our values and our commitment to results to differentiate us from our competitors. Over the last ten years we've tried to do that and so much more!"

Premier Management and Development has won numerous awards both locally and nationally, most recently earning several awards at the 25th annual Multi Housing Achievement Design Advertising and Community Support (MADACS) award ceremony. In just ten years Premier has won over 16 MADACS. Premier has also been recognized among the largest senior living providers in the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal.

"What differentiates us is our commitment to the community," said Stacey Busta, Vice President of Human Resources. "We get up every day thinking about how we can give back to our residents, while building a culture our employees want to be a part of." Many staff members have won Minnesota Multi Housing awards for their accomplishments.

Over the past decade, Premier has partnered with several non-profit organizations in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Wisconsin. In 2018, Premier was named one of six Qualified Rental Housing Administrators by the Family Housing Fund (FHF), and in 2020 Premier partnered with Twin Cities Rise (TC RISE) and the Minnesota Multi Housing Association (MHA) to help build a pipeline of underemployed and unemployed individuals for careers in multifamily housing. Premier is also an initial lead sponsor in the Hamline University management program for persons of color, a program designed by Lyn Burton of affordable Housing Connections.

"We see ourselves not only as an affordable or multi-family housing provider, but also as a backbone of the community," said Lisa Fischer, Chief Financial Officer, "We've been partnering with local governments throughout the COVID-19 crisis to ensure our renters have safe and affordable places to live – and in 2020 we ran a campaign, partnering with Second Harvest Heartland, to encourage over 4,200 people to donate to Second Harvest's food banks."

Premier Management and Development's diverse and multidisciplinary Executive Advisory Committee includes industry leaders and executives with broad experience across numerous business sectors, including construction and development (Marv Kotek), finance (Jerry Baack), government (Housing and Urban Development – Joseph Galvan, Shawn Huckleby and Stan Quy), affordable housing development (Carol Bower, Loren Brueggemann) and national healthcare (Hans Hage).

Media Inquiries about this Press Release should be directed to Zong Lee; zlee@phmdcorp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premier-management-and-development-a-leading-midwest-property-housing-development-and-management-firm-celebrates-10-year-anniversary-301259894.html

SOURCE Premier Management and Development

