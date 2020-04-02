Premier Implements COVID-19 Response Plan at Mercedes Mine

THUNDER BAY, ON, April 1, 2020 /CNW/ - PREMIER GOLD MINES LIMITED ("Premier", "the Company")(TSX: PG) (OTCPK: PIRGF) today announced that the Mercedes mine is in the process of taking final steps to place the mine into care and maintenance as part of action required in order to help protect the health of our employees, their families and neighboring communities from the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. This action is in response of the Mexican federal government's mandate that all non-essential businesses temporarily suspend operations until April 30th, 2020.

On site activity will be limited to work required to prevent irreversible damage to the mine or the surrounding environment as a result of suspending normal operations. Precautionary measures and controls to help protect the care and maintenance personnel will be taken. These measures will include a requirement for employees on site to remain at the mine for extended periods to limit the potential for transfer of the virus.

To date, there are no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 infection among mine personnel.

The mine's strategy of enhanced hygiene practices and other precautionary measures and controls will continue. These practices include, but are not limited to, avoiding all physical contact, daily medical check-ups including body temperature measurement, physical distancing, increased cleaning and sanitation and continued education on good hygiene.

The Federal government mandate is in effect until April 30th, 2020. Given the uncertainty surrounding the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak in Mexico, the Company has therefore decided to withdraw production guidance for 2020 and will continue to monitor the situation and adjust operations accordingly as developments unfold.

Mining activities at South Arturo are continuing with no significant interruption to date.

Premier Gold Mines Limited is a gold-producer and respected exploration and development company with a high‑quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Premier remains focused on creating a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer through its two producing gold mines; South Arturo and Mercedes, and through future mine development opportunities at Hardrock in Ontario (Greenstone Gold JV) where permitting and development initiatives are ongoing and McCoy-Cove in Nevada.

