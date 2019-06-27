27.06.2019 01:01:00

Premier Gold Announces the Results of its 2019 Meeting of Shareholders

THUNDER BAY, ON, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - PREMIER GOLD MINES LIMITED (TSX:PG) ("Premier", "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario on June 25, 2019.

logo (CNW Group/Premier Gold Mines Limited)

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 23, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company on a vote held by ballot. The results of the ballot were as follows: 

Director

Vote type

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

John Begeman

For

82,153,754

85.74%


Withheld

13,668,183

14.26%

Ewan Downie

For

91,027,865

95.00%


Withheld

4,794,072

5.00%

Claude Lemasson

For

Withheld

82,233,208

13,588,729

85.82%

14.18%

Ron Little

For

Withheld

95,603,122

218,815

99.77%

0.23%

Anthony Makuch

For

Withheld

77,313,690

18,508,247

80.68%

19.32%

John Seaman

For

Withheld

82,070,872

13,751,065

85.65%

14.35%

Michael Vitton

For

Withheld

95,655,213

166,724

99.83%

0.17%

 

In addition, shareholders reappointed Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors and approved the Deferred Share Unit Plan, Restricted Share Unit Plan and the unallocated options in the Share Option Plan.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, timing of geological reports and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in Premier's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Premier disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Premier Gold Mines Limited

