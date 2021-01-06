SMI 10’683 -0.1%  SPI 13’279 -0.3%  Dow 30’392 0.6%  DAX 13’757 0.8%  Euro 1.0823 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’580 0.9%  Gold 1’936 -0.7%  Bitcoin 30’169 1.1%  Dollar 0.8797 0.2%  Öl 53.9 0.6% 
06.01.2021 15:15:00

Premier Gaming Table Company Elevate Customs Produces Exclusive Line for FAO Schwarz

Canoga Park, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic and cherished toy brand FAO Schwarz has introduced a custom line of luxury gaming tables incorporating the brand's iconic imagery and artwork with California-based Elevate Customs. Known for their dedication to combining matchless style with master craftsmanship, Elevate Customs has delivered a line of regulation-sized tables inspired by the legendary toy company designed to appeal to everyone's sense of fun.

Elevate Customs Logo

Premier Gaming Table Company Elevate Customs Produces Exclusive Line for FAO Schwarz

A visit to FAO meant more than a trip to a toy store, so choosing a manufacturer to create FAO-inspired gaming tables that would meet their exacting standards and capture that spirit was of the utmost importance. They found the perfect fit in Elevate Customs.

Based in California, Elevate Customs produces custom-built and -designed gaming tables for individual and corporate clients. Their philosophy is that high-end design and top-quality function should not be mutually exclusive—their gaming tables are made with both style and great game play in mind. Their master craftsmen create each table to their client's specifications to deliver stunning designs and superior playability. [Of working with FAO Schwarz, Elevate's representative said, "It's been an honor to work with such a timeless, respected company, and we've worked tirelessly to make this incredible dream come true."]

Their FAO-Schwarz tables are available now at https://faoschwarz.com/collections/elevate-customs. The line includes pool, foosball, table tennis, dome hockey, air hockey, and shuffleboard tables, all made in standard regulation sizes to allow for tournament play. Each table is made to order, handcrafted from natural hard woods treated with furniture grade stains and finishing oils and other premium materials, for pieces that look as good as they play. Designed for the entire family to enjoy, these tables bring the magic of FAO Schwarz into your home for all.

Contact:

Elevate Customs
844-679-180
info@elevatecustoms.com 
elevatecustoms.com

Premier gaming table company Elevate Customs produces exclusive line for FAO Schwarz. The line includes pool, foosball, table tennis, dome hockey, air hockey, and shuffleboard tables.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premier-gaming-table-company-elevate-customs-produces-exclusive-line-for-fao-schwarz-301201679.html

SOURCE Elevate Customs

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 51.38
4.77 %
CS Group 12.05
4.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 428.60
3.68 %
UBS Group 13.17
3.21 %
Swiss Re 84.60
2.55 %
CieFinRichemont 79.22
-1.12 %
Givaudan 3’705.00
-1.23 %
Roche Hldg G 301.90
-1.34 %
Nestle 101.88
-1.72 %
Alcon 57.22
-2.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:53
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen drehen schwachen Jahresauftakt / ABB – Käufer weiter in der Überzahl
05.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
05.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
05.01.21
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Chef Sahin: 'Bis Sommer ausreichend Impfstoff'
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
SNB dürfte Jahresgewinn von fast 25 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Bitcoin markiert neues Allzeithoch über 35'000 Dollar
Behörde EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Impfstoff von Lonza-Partner Moderna - Moderna-Aktie schliesst kräftig im Plus
CS, UBS & Co. gefragt: Bankaktien nach Anstieg der Anleiherenditen teurer
LafargeHolcim offenbar interessiert an Übernahme von Firestone Building Products - LaFargeHolcim-Aktie gewinnt
Dufry schliesst Kooperation für neue Duty Free-Geschäfte in Hainan ab - Dufry-Aktie deutlich im Plus
Implenia-Aktien klettern mit Hamburger Grossauftrag in die Höhe
Darum sinkt der Dollar auf ein Mehrjahrestief zu Euro und Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI volatil -- DAX steigt -- Wall Street uneinheitlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
Die Schweizer Börse behauptet sich am Mittwoch in einer engen Range. Der DAX zeigt sich von der positiven Seite. An den US-Börsen dürfte der Dow fester starten, während Techwerte verlieren. In Fernost war zur Wochenmitte Zurückhaltung zu spüren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit