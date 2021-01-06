Canoga Park, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic and cherished toy brand FAO Schwarz has introduced a custom line of luxury gaming tables incorporating the brand's iconic imagery and artwork with California-based Elevate Customs. Known for their dedication to combining matchless style with master craftsmanship, Elevate Customs has delivered a line of regulation-sized tables inspired by the legendary toy company designed to appeal to everyone's sense of fun.

Premier Gaming Table Company Elevate Customs Produces Exclusive Line for FAO Schwarz

A visit to FAO meant more than a trip to a toy store, so choosing a manufacturer to create FAO-inspired gaming tables that would meet their exacting standards and capture that spirit was of the utmost importance. They found the perfect fit in Elevate Customs.

Based in California, Elevate Customs produces custom-built and -designed gaming tables for individual and corporate clients. Their philosophy is that high-end design and top-quality function should not be mutually exclusive—their gaming tables are made with both style and great game play in mind. Their master craftsmen create each table to their client's specifications to deliver stunning designs and superior playability. [Of working with FAO Schwarz, Elevate's representative said, "It's been an honor to work with such a timeless, respected company, and we've worked tirelessly to make this incredible dream come true."]

Their FAO-Schwarz tables are available now at https://faoschwarz.com/collections/elevate-customs. The line includes pool, foosball, table tennis, dome hockey, air hockey, and shuffleboard tables, all made in standard regulation sizes to allow for tournament play. Each table is made to order, handcrafted from natural hard woods treated with furniture grade stains and finishing oils and other premium materials, for pieces that look as good as they play. Designed for the entire family to enjoy, these tables bring the magic of FAO Schwarz into your home for all.

Contact:

Elevate Customs

844-679-180

info@elevatecustoms.com

elevatecustoms.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premier-gaming-table-company-elevate-customs-produces-exclusive-line-for-fao-schwarz-301201679.html

SOURCE Elevate Customs