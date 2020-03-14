14.03.2020 15:54:00

Premier Ford agrees with us - and good on him: Thomas

TORONTO, March 14, 2020 /CNW/ - OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas is commending Premier Doug Ford for his words and actions on Friday to fight COVID-19.

"I have in the past and unless there is a shift in direction, likely will have future differences with this government on most issues," said OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas. "But I always give praise where praise is due, and yesterday the Premier spoke and acted like a leader. He put aside partisan politics, stepped up to the plate and worked with political leaders of all stripes to find ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Following a conference call with provincial and territorial Premiers and the Prime Minister, Ford said it was imperative that workers who self-isolate be supported, particularly those who don't have the luxury of working from home. He added the province would "spare no expense" to support families during this difficult time. The collaborative and reassuring tone struck by the Premier, Opposition leader Andrea Horwath and Prime Minister Trudeau was music to the ears of Ontarians and indeed an entire nation.  It's what politics can aspire to be.

Leading an effort to combat community spread, OPSEU was among the first large organizations in Ontario to close its offices and allow staff to work from home to serve its members. The Ontario government followed suit by announcing similar measures for its direct workforce.

"I'm very pleased the Premier has put aside politics because now is not the time for that," Thomas added. We're all in this together, and the only way we're going to fight COVID-19 is to work together. The government announcement regarding its own staff is an example for all employers during these troubled times.  We are especially calling on our partners in the Broader Public Sector and Colleges and Universities to follow suit immediately."

Thomas and other health care labour leaders have called on the provincial government to ensure health care workers have the full protective equipment they need when caring for patients with COVID-19.  But they also need time and space to fight a potential crisis in capacity.

"With SARS, we learned our lesson the hard way," Thomas said. "We have to do absolutely everything humanly possible to protect our health care heroes, lessen their burden, and allow them to carry out their lifesaving work. This is job one for this government. This is job one for our union.

If we continue to collaborate in this way, we will prevail."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.03.20
Ölpreise vor größtem Wochenverlust seit 2008
13.03.20
Oil"s Supply-Demand Shock
13.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - diverse Produkte mit 50% Barriere
13.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtswelle? / Credit Suisse – Im freien Fall
12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Test in USA - Aktie profitiert
SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Coronavirus und Ölpreis-Krieg: Credit Suisse reduziert Wachstumsprognose
Corona-Panik: Katastrophen-Fonds mit bestem Monat seit über zehn Jahren
Coronavirus: Apple entscheidet alle Läden ausserhalb Chinas für zwei Wochen zu schliessen
Franken steigt zu Euro und Dollar - die Gründe
KW 11: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Das Coronavirus und seine drastischen Folgen für die Schweizer Wirtschaft
Tesla – Absturz nach Kursexplosion
Slack-Aktie zweistellig im Minus: Slack kann mit mehr Umsatz punkten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls stabiliserte. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB