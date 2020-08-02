Premier Australian Brand Oakwood Products Launches New Line of Pet Grooming and Pet Care Products in the U.S.

ARCOLA, Ill., Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oakwood Products, Australia's 30-year-old premier brand of pet care and leather care products for horse tack, has launched a line of pet care and grooming products in the U.S. The products, made from ingredients native to Australia, are designed to keep pets' coats professionally clean and shiny. The line includes nine product SKUs consisting of shampoos, conditioners, pet odor and stain removers, and grooming tools.

Highly regarded in Australia for its impeccable quality and professional results, Oakwood Products was founded in 1990 by Geoff Searl, a horse enthusiast, who originally created a horse tack and leather care line. As many horse enthusiasts also keep dogs and cats as pets, the choice to create a line of premium products aimed at maintaining the perfect finish for their coats was a natural fit. Oakwood's products are now available in the U.S. through its parent company, The Libman Company, a 124-year old U.S. manufacturer of household and commercial cleaning products.

Not only are the Oakwood pet care products effective, they showcase the brand's cheeky Australian humor with names like I'm a Filthy Beast Shampoo with Tea Tree Oil, Quick Fix My Stink Pet Odor Eliminator & Cologne, and Nobody Wants to be Scruffy Loose Hair Remover Glove.

Shampoos & Conditioners

The Oakwood line of pet grooming products are made with natural ingredients native to Australia, including tea tree oil, eucalyptus oil, aloe vera, chamomile, and citronella. Each ingredient was selected for its particular cleaning, moisturizing and odor neutralizing properties that keep your pet's coat healthy, tangle-free, and clean. For instance, tea tree oil assists in cleansing excessively oily and dirty coats while leaving behind a fresh natural fragrance to the coat.

Odor Eliminators & Stain Removers

Like most pet owners, your pet can get a bit smelly and may mark or have potty accidents inside. The Quick Fix My Stink Pet Odor Eliminator & Cologne is safe for use directly on your pet as well as on clothing, bedding, furniture and automotive upholstery. It eliminates pet coat odors and removes urine odor from carpeting, effectively deodorizing any area while leaving behind a pleasant fragrance.

The Urine Stain & Odor Remover eliminates pet stains and odors and keeps your house smelling fresh. Oakwood's fast-acting formula breaks down the molecules in urine that cause stains. Aromaguard™ specifically targets and permanently removes odors and the pheromones that cause pets to revisit problem areas. This product is easy to apply, effective on all surfaces and is safe to use around children and pets. It's ideal to use when toilet training pets.

Grooming Brushes

Give your pet a gentle massage they'll love as you remove loose hair and keep their coat shiny and smooth with the Nobody Wants to be Scruffy Loose Hair Remover Glove. This convenient 3-in-1 grooming glove is easy to use as a hair remover, massager, and wash glove. The rubber tips work to remove loose hair as they gently massage your pet's skin before, during, or between washes. The fabric side of the glove can be used to remove unwanted hair from furniture, clothing, and carpet.

Ideal for removing tangles, dead hair and dander, Oakwood's For My Short & Wiry Coat Detangling Slicker Brush is the perfect grooming tool for pets with short, wiry, or tough coats. Ideal for use before bathing, this brush helps stimulate, maintain, and distribute the healthy, natural oils of your pet's coat. It features a comfortable, ergonomic design and a convenient 'Click to Clean' button that makes post-grooming clean-up a breeze. This brush can also be used on cats.

The Oakwood Daily Care Pin and Bristle Brush smooths out tangles and leave your pet's coat looking healthy and polished. Especially for use on dogs with coarse or wooly coats, the rounded pin side of the brush helps maintain the natural, healthy oils of your pet's coat and prevents tangles and mats while the bristle side keeps the coat shiny and smooth, and is gentle enough for use on sensitive areas.

NEW Oakwood Line of Leather Care Products

In addition to the new U.S. pet grooming and pet care line, Oakwood has also launched a line of leather care products designed for cleaning, conditioning, and maintaining horse tack. The line includes a liquid saddle soap, leather conditioner glycerine leather cleaner, leather & synthetic wipes, and leather oil. Ingredients used in the products include lanolin, beeswax, neatsfoot oil, emu oil, carnauba wax, eucalyptus, tea tree oil and glycerine. Not only are these products ideal for saddles and horse tack, they can also be used on leather boots, jackets, handbags, belts, and sportswear.

About Oakwood Products

Founded in 1990 in Scone, the Horse Capital of Australia, Oakwood has set the standard for premium cleaning products around the country. Its products stand apart from the rest by incorporating special blends of natural Australian ingredients like eucalyptus, tea tree oil, beeswax, and emu oil. Oakwood has joined The Libman Company's Family of Companies in the U.S., offering a line of leather cleaning and conditioning products for horse tack as well as a line of pet care products. Visit Oakwood at https://oakwoodus.com/.

SOURCE Oakwood Products