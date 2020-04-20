Prem Rawat Foundation Expands Care During COVID-19 Crisis

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF) is providing more than $230,000 in grants for crucial medical care, equipment, food and other humanitarian aid to help vulnerable people around the world who are suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase of $80,000 from the previous grants of $150,000 was made possible by the outpouring of generosity from TPRF contributors, who responded quickly to extend the aid.

TPRF is providing two new grants to nonprofits for COVID-19 crisis relief in the United States: $25,000 to Family Promise to provide shelter and meals to homeless families; and $25,000 to World Central Kitchen to help feed children, seniors, first responders and others in need.

In Fiji, TPRF is giving initial funds of $25,000 to help people recover from Cyclone Harold, which devastated the South Pacific nation as it was already struggling to treat patients and stem the spread of COVID-19. The total amount of TPRF aid will increase as donor support continues.

TPRF is also granting $5,000 to feed the handicapped and elderly in the disadvantaged neighborhood of Alpachaca in Quito, Ecuador. This project is being spearheaded by Street Peace and Respect, a group of former gang members who were inspired by TPRF's Peace Education Program to contribute positively to their community.

"Thanks to each of you who is making this expansion of vital aid possible," says Linda Pascotto, TPRF Board Chair. "Globally so many people are dealing with extreme hardships, and your support is playing a critical role in helping to meet some of their essential needs and maintain hope."

These new efforts follow $150,000 in grants that have already been given to Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), International Medical Corps and CESVI, nonprofits that are using the funds to care for patients and provide critical training and supplies to people suffering in Italy, Spain, France, South Africa, Mexico, the U.S. and other countries.

"We are deeply appreciative of TPRF's generous contribution. It is helping our medical teams launch a global response to the pandemic and its consequences," says Thomas Kurmann, Director of Development, Doctors Without Borders-USA.

In addition to the humanitarian aid, TPRF Founder Prem Rawat is offering uplifting daily video messages to address these trying times. A renowned author and speaker, his new video series, "Lockdown," is available to watch for free at premrawat.com. In "Day 23" of the series, he presents an inspiring report about the impact of TPRF's initiatives.

"There is a lot to be said about the power of the people, about the motivation that people have to move forward and to try to make a difference," says Prem Rawat. "This is the time for empathy, clear thinking and courage."

Since Prem Rawat founded TPRF in 2001, the nonprofit has awarded hundreds of grants to partner organizations in more than 40 countries, providing millions of dollars for diverse humanitarian initiatives, from disaster relief, medical care and water infrastructure, to computer labs for students.

TPRF also helps people discover personal peace through its Peace Education Program, and helps people emerge from poverty through its Food for People program. Independent evaluators Guidestar and Charity Navigator give TPRF their highest rankings for transparency, fiscal responsibility, results and management.

