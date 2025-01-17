Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Columbus A-S Aktie
Preliminary unaudited financial results for 2024, financial guidance for 2025 and decision to initiate a strategic review

Columbus A-S
10.00 DKK -1.48%
Company announcement no. 1/2025

Columbus A/S announces preliminary unaudited financial results for 2024, financial guidance for 2025 and decision to initiate a strategic review, which could lead to a change in ownership, merger or other consolidation.


Preliminary unaudited financial results for 2024
In 2024, Columbus’ revenue increased by 8% compared to 2023, amounting to DKK 1,659m.

Given the current market conditions, particularly in our key Swedish market, this growth is considered satisfactory and demonstrates the strong and ongoing trust our customers have in Columbus.

Organic growth accounted for 7% of the increase, with the remaining revenue growth attributed to acquisitions and currency.

Most geographical business units and Business Lines performed well. However, particularly our Swedish Business Unit was impacted by unfavourable market conditions, leading to project postponements or delays.

We closed Q4 2024 with a strengthened pipeline and significant contract wins within our Swedish M3 Business Line, although the closings came later in the quarter than expected.

Our EBITDA margin reached 9.2% or approximately DKK 152m, constituting a growth of 29%.


Preliminary unaudited results for 2024:

 2024Guidance
Revenue – organic growth7%8-10%
EBITDA margin9.2%9-10%
   


Financial guidance for 2025
Based on the financial performance in 2024 and the current order book and pipeline forecast, our full year guidance for 2025 is as follows:

  Guidance
Revenue – organic growth 7-9%
EBITDA margin 10-12%
   

Columbus will, in accordance with the financial calendar, release its Annual Report 2024 on 13 March 2025 and will host a teleconference/webcast for investors and analysts on the same day at 13:00 pm CET.


Decision to initiate a strategic review
Columbus has successfully completed a transformation process from an implementation company to a consultancy firm, resulting in increased growth and profitability. The current strategy, "New Heights", focuses on positioning Columbus as a market-leading player and the preferred partner for customers by investing in high-growth areas and delivering critical core functionality.

To accelerate this growth strategy, the Board of Directors of Columbus has decided to engage ATRIUM Partners as financial advisor to advise the Board of Directors in connection with a strategic review, which could lead to a change in ownership, merger or other consolidation.


Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President


For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment


