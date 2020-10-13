Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.10.2020 06:30:00

Preliminary figures show sales growth of 13 percent and EBITA growth of 25-33 percent in the third quarter

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
556168-6360

Press Release October 13, 2020

Preliminary figures show sales growth of 13 percent and EBITA growth of 25-33 percent in the third quarter

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple Inc. / austriamicrosystems AG 56925705 54.00 % 13.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / MasterCard Inc. / PayPal Holdings Inc. / Visa Inc. 56925706 59.00 % 12.00 %
CS / Swiss Re / UBS / Zurich 56925707 55.00 % 10.50 %

During the third quarter, Hexatronic’s sales were negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the effect is estimated to be 20 to 30 MSEK. Preliminary sales for the third quarter amounted to approximately 535 MSEK, which corresponds to 13 percent growth, mainly organic. EBITA for the third quarter is expected to be between 59 and 64 MSEK. The order backlog at the end of the quarter was 6 percent higher, organically, than at the same time last year. This information is provided due to the prevailing uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We see a reduced negative effect on our business due to Covid-19 in the third quarter. It was mainly in the USA that we noticed a negative effect by reduced capacity of the installers. In several markets, there are still restrictions on physical customer meetings, which effects us negatively, especially in the markets where we are in the build-up phase and have a need to meet new customers.

The impact from Covid-19 for the fourth quarter is difficult to assess. With increasing infection rates in several countries, we see that restrictions are being reintroduced, which may have a negative effect on our sales. At present, however, we estimate that we will have approximately the same impact on our operations and sales due to Covid-19 as during the third quarter.

We still believe that the experience of Covid-19 will lead to increased investments in communication networks, both fixed and wireless.

We have introduced measures to minimize the risk of our staff being infected in all our companies.

Hexatronic's financial position remains strong and plans have been prepared to limit the impact on the Group in the event of a potentially greater decline in demand", says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Hexatronic´s Chief Executive Officer.

Gothenburg, October 13, 2020

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on October 13, 2020.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, manufactures, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Ribbonet®, Micronet™, Drytech™, Lightmate®, FibreHub™, Matrix, Viper, Stringray, Raptor, InOne and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, China, New Zealand and the US. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com.

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Hexatronic Scandinavia ABmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hexatronic Scandinavia ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 238.80
1.79 %
Alcon 57.14
1.75 %
Geberit 553.20
1.50 %
Swiss Re 71.48
1.39 %
Givaudan 4’042.00
1.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.20
0.12 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 219.60
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 320.40
-0.12 %
Novartis 80.43
-0.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
12.10.20
Conflicting Scenarios for Growth
12.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unseren neuen Single BRCs
12.10.20
SMI noch mit angezogener Handbremse unterwegs
12.10.20
Nun wird es ernst
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hexatronic Scandinavia AB 6.43 0.00% Hexatronic Scandinavia AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
Ankündigung am Dienstag: Diese neuen iPhones wird Apple wohl vorstellen
Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün
Landis+Gyr-Aktie bricht ein: Verlust im ersten Halbjahr
US-Senator will Börsengang von Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial verzögern
Tesla-Aktie in Grün: Zeitplan für die Genehmigung der deutschen Tesla-Fabrik offen
AstraZeneca-Aktie freundlich: AstraZeneca erhält 486 Millionen Dollar für Corona-Bekämpfung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften am Dienstag unentschlossen eröffnen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlagen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB