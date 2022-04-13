|
13.04.2022 14:00:00
Preliminary figures for the first quarter show an increased EBITA of 189 percent compared to the same period last year
Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
556168-6360
Press Release April 13, 2022
Hexatronic's sales and earnings during the first quarter of 2022 are expected to increase sharply due to strong organic growth, primarily in the US and the UK, in combination with strong acquisition-driven growth.
Preliminary net sales for the quarter amounted to approximately 1,388 MSEK (635), which corresponds to 119 percent growth compared to the same period last year, of which about 70 percent is organic. EBITA for the first quarter is expected to amount to 184 MSEK (64), which corresponds to 189 percent growth compared to the same period last year and an EBITA margin of 13.3 percent (10.1).
"During the quarter, we have continued to see very strong demand in basically all our markets. In 2021, extensive investments were made in capacity, broadened offering, acquisitions and strengthened organization, which has been a strong contributor to the result above our expectations in the first quarter of 2022”, says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.
The report for the first quarter of 2022 will be published as planned on April 29 at 07.00 CET
Gothenburg, April 13, 2022
Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group
For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32
This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.00 CET on April 13, 2022.
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com/.
