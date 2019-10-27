Preferred Health Insurance Solutions Provides Important Dates and Direction For The Upcoming 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace

BEDFORD PARK, Mass., Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In order to prepare for the approaching Open Enrollment Period, consumers should begin by reviewing their current health plan. This is the first, but critical step, to ensure that their new health plan best meets their current budget and health insurance needs," began Bob Dial, vice president, Preferred Health Insurance Solutions (PHIS).

The 2020 Open Enrollment Period runs from Friday, November 1st to Sunday, December 15, 2019. Individuals that do not enroll by December 15th cannot get a marketplace health insurance plan unless they qualify for at least one of the criteria outlined in the Special Enrollment Period. In order to help individuals begin this process, Dial outlines some critical first steps and important deadlines.

Begin by reviewing your current 2019 health insurance plan.

Important information to think through include:

1. Does my current health insurance plan still meet my individual or family needs?

2. Since selecting my 2019 health insurance plan, have there been any new health challenges my family or I now face?

3. Has there been any financial changes?

4. Are the doctors my family or I receive care from still within network or covered on my 2019 health insurance plan?

Work with a licensed health insurance agent that can help you select a policy for the new calendar year. After this evaluation step is completed, seek out the direction of a licensed health insurance professional that is trained to walk a client through the entire process of selecting a healthcare plan and enrolling for coverage. Additionally, a licensed health insurance agent will be able to respond to any questions you may have regarding your new 2020 health insurance policy.

Be aware of important deadlines and dates outlined by the federal government. These dates include:

a. November 1st: marks the first day you can enroll, re-enroll, or change a 2020 insurance plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

b. December 15th: Open Enrollment Period closes.

c. January 1ST 2020: The date when 2020 health insurance plan coverage begins.

Dial added, "It is forecasted that 2020 plans and benefit information will be released at the end of October. Selecting the right health insurance plan is a complex decision. In addition to budgetary considerations, it is vital that a plan be selected that provides the necessary health insurance coverage an individual and their family may need."

Gather all necessary documents that are required in order to complete the health insurance registration process. The following documents will be needed for each member named in the policy:

1. Prior to starting the application, determine who in your household needs to apply or re-enroll for coverage.

2. Information about everyone applying for coverage such as home address, Social Security Numbers, birthdates,

3. For re-enrollees, policy numbers and plan IDs, for any current health plans covering members of the household.

4. Document information for legal immigrants.

5. Information about how taxes are filed. To reference, having past tax documents available will help ensure financial information is entered correctly.

6. Employer and income information for every member of your household that will be included on the policy. Pay stubs or W2 forms will need to be provided.

Dial explained, "Purchasing health insurance through the Marketplace is a complicated process. There are a number of factors, government rules, and provisions to take into account before purchasing health insurance. The Open Enrollment Period provides consumers the ability to shop for new plans and enroll for coverage. This is the only time consumers can purchase a qualified, guaranteed issue, Major Medical Health Plan, without a qualifying event."

The insurance professionals at PHIS are prepared to assist consumers with all their enrollment needs. The dedicated PHIS Call Center consists of a team of multi-lingual, health insurance professionals, that are trained to walk a client through the entire process of selecting a healthcare plan and enrolling them for their coverage, as well as responding to any questions they may have regarding their new health insurance policy. The PHIS Call Center will be available to assist consumers enrolling for their 2020 health plan. Consumers can call the PHIS Call Center at 800-342-0631 or access the company's website at http://www.PHISonline.com.

About Preferred Health Insurance Solutions:

Headquartered in Bedford Park, Illinois, Preferred Health Insurance Solutions (PHIS) is a national enrollment firm specializing in the Health Insurance Marketplace as well as a variety of other ancillary health insurance products, including Dental, Critical Illness, Short Term Medical, and others. PHIS, formerly known as ACA Marketplace Enrollment Solutions (ACAEnroll.com) provides enrollments services throughout the country, through national and regional insurance carriers. The PHIS Call Center will be available to assist those enrolling for their 2020 health plan. Consumers can call the PHIS Call Center at 800-342-0631 or access the company's website at http://www.PHISonline.com.

