18.10.2019 01:30:00
Preferences of Russian Car Owners in Choosing a Car, 2019 Report
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preferences of Russian Car Owners in Choosing a Car" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A report from the Consumer Preferences series, which is based solely on the results of a survey of car owners on a topic set by researchers. In this case, the specialists of the publisher touched upon the topic of preferences of car owners in choosing a car, features of operation and plans for changing their vehicle.
For the evaluation, 30 car brands were taken (the most popular in the Russian sales rating), over 50 car owners were surveyed for each brand. The total sample size was about 1800 respondents.
The survey involved the owners of new cars 2013 - 2018 production years (the first owner, the car is not more than 5 years in operation).
The report contains the following information: a description of the process of choosing a car (time spent searching for a vehicle, used sources of information, choice parameters, the role of a test drive, etc.); presentation of an assessment of the intensity of use of the car (frequency of use, the role of the car in the lifestyle of the owner, the availability of options and the assessment of their usefulness, etc.); submission of plans for car owners to change the car (the reasons for the change, re-brand selection, assessment of factors influencing the choice, the importance of options when choosing a car, insurance plans and much more); Portrait of a Russian car owner (socio-demographic indicators, psychological type and hobby).
Key Topics Covered:
Methods of assessment and key parameters
The process of choosing a car by Russian car owners
- Time spent on searching for a car
- Sources of information when choosing a car
- Using the Internet when choosing a car
- Test drive and consultation of the seller in the dealership
- Decisive options when choosing a car
- What does buying a car mean
Vehicle operation
- The role of the car in the life of the owner
- Frequency of car use
- Availability of options and evaluation of their usefulness
- Availability of accessories
Plans for Russian car owners to change the car
- Planned date of purchase of the next car
- Reasons for changing the car
- Re-buying of a brand
- Factors affecting the choice of car
- The significance of the parameters of the cost of ownership when choosing a car
- Which car is planned for purchase
- The importance of options when choosing a car
- Price range of the planned purchase
- Sources of financing the purchase
- Insurance plans for the next car
- Plans for the use of existing car
Portrait of a Russian car owner
- Russian cars
- Chinese brands
- Mass foreign cars
- Premium foreign cars
- Hobby
- Psychological type
Consumer brand preferences
- Audi
- BMW
- Chery
- Chevrolet
- Citroen
- Datsun
- Ford
- Geely
- Honda
- Hyundai
- Kia
- Lada
- Land Rover
- Lexus
- Lifan
- Mazda
- Mercedes-Benz
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- Opel
- Peugeot
- Renault
- Skoda
- Ssangyong
- Subaru
- Suzuki
- Toyota
- UAZ
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
