SMI 10'772 0.6%  SPI 13'734 0.4%  Dow 32'862 2.6%  DAX 13'243 0.2%  Euro 0.9928 0.5%  EStoxx50 3'613 0.2%  Gold 1'643 -1.2%  Bitcoin 20'511 2.1%  Dollar 0.9964 0.0%  Öl 96.3 -0.4% 
Kupfer kaufen: Mit diesen Möglichkeiten auf den Kupferpreis spekulieren
Rebalancing: Wann sollten Anleger eine Portfolio-Anpassung vornehmen?
Unterschiedliche Philosophien: So kämpfen NIO und Tesla um E-Auto-Kunden
Drei wichtige Dinge, die Lunch-Gäste von Warren Buffetts gelernt haben
Bitcoin und Co. profitieren von Kryptoregulierung: So investiert Milliardär Kevin O'Leary in Kryptowährungen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
29.10.2022 00:08:00

Preemies Celebrate First Halloween at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nursery intensive care unit (NyICU) at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center is extra sweet this time of year as the hospital's tiniest patients dress up for their first Halloween. Each year the NyICU team collects and donates costumes to patients as a way to make the holiday special for families who will be spending Halloween at St. Joseph's.

Preemies celebrate first Halloween at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.

"Our annual Halloween celebration is an opportunity to help our patient's families create everlasting memories with their little ones as they continue to develop and gain strength in our Level III NyICU," said Zoe Coleman, clinical manager of St. Joseph's NyICU. "This is a simple way to bring a sense of joy to parents going through a challenging time, and a cherished tradition for our team."

This year some of the pint-sized patients are sporting adorable pumpkin, superhero, and princess costumes. And although the families won't be able to take their babies trick-or-treating this year, St. Joseph's NyICU staff is determined to make this Halloween one they will never forget.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preemies-celebrate-first-halloween-at-dignity-health-st-josephs-hospital-and-medical-center-in-phoenix-301662760.html

SOURCE Dignity Health Southwest Division

Inside Trading & Investment

28.10.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
28.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
28.10.22 Microsofts Cloud-Geschäft boomt
28.10.22 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert
28.10.22 Credit Suisse stürzt ab
28.10.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
28.10.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Weiter aufwärts? / Apple - Schwächer vor und nach den Zahlen
28.10.22 DAX – Tag nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
28.10.22 Börse und Versicherung -wie passt das? mit Christian Jetzer
27.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'197.15 19.59 AWSSMU
Short 11'455.03 13.30 USSMNU
Short 11'879.84 8.69 XSSMTU
SMI-Kurs: 10'772.37 28.10.2022 17:31:20
Long 10'349.41 19.95 A6SSMU
Long 10'083.32 13.30 A9SSMU
Long 9'656.18 8.76 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

CS-Aktie zieht an: Kommentatoren äussern Lob für neue Strategie der Credit Suisse - Auch Grossaktionär begrüsst Pläne
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger-Aktionäre einigen sich auf ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung
Swiss Re-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Swiss Re rutscht in die roten Zahlen - Naturkatastrophen belasten
Holcim-Aktie steigt: Holcim mit neuem Umsatz- und Gewinnrekord - Konzernorganisation wird umgebaut
Blick auf Notenbanken und Bilanzsaison: SMI vor dem Wochenende fester --DAX schliesst im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Woche mit Talfahrt
Twitter-Aktie soll von der Börse genommen werden: Twitter-Übernahme durch Elon Musk abgeschlossen - Musk offenbar mit CEO-Ambitionen
Nestlé Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Freitagvormittag vermehrt von Nestlé
Credit Suisse stürzt ab
Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Franken etwas schwächer
Meyer Burger ver&#246;ffentlicht die Bedingungen der geplanten ordentlichen Kapitalerh&#246;hung mit einem angestrebten Bruttoerl&#246;s von rund CHF 250 Millionen

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

