Predictive Maintenance 2020 | 14-16 January 2020, Berlin | 100+ Implementation Leaders From the Emergent Field of Predictive Maintenance will Come Together in Berlin to Share Use Cases, Implementa...

BERLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of electricity generation is rapidly changing. From the generation of rich and real-time data feeds to artificial intelligence and advanced analytics; predictive maintenance opens the door for a new age of grid oversight, providing operators the capability to mitigate failure events and an opportunity to reduce TOTEX for the business' operations. As utilities look ahead to this new chapter in their operational history, the loudest question is "how do we get there".

The move to true predictive maintenance requires considerable forethought. New sensors, new platforms and new data management practices will require the coming together and cooperation of implementers across the industry. "From our audience research, it is clear to see there is a strong appetite for transitioning towards data driven, predictive maintenance strategies," says Jake Campton, conference producer at Smart Grid Forums. "The major stumbling block is the lack of clarity about how utilities arrive at the end goal of true predictive maintenance and how they transition from their current practices towards it. Many European utilities are trialling aspects of this technological concept, however, uniting those trials and sharing knowledge is going to be key to unlocking consensus and progress in the sector."

Predictive Maintenance 2020 takes place 14-16 January in Berlin, Germany. Over the course of three days, attendees will share implementation experiences and case studies from pioneering work in the field. Participants will benefit greatly from trials of forward-looking technological applications from European utilities, academics and experts. Leading voices will share their views on the business panel, technological innovators will give insight into their tools that can enable predictive practices, our demo lab will allow us to explore next generation technologies and the event itself offers a fantastic opportunity to network with experts and industry leaders.

Discussion Topics Include:

Drivers for Change: Establishing the forces behind the transition away from time-based maintenance and toward predictive maintenance to drive efficiency gains and cost savings

Business Case: Creating the value proposition and justifying the investment in adopting predictive maintenance to better inform decision makers

Maintenance Strategies: Leveraging existing and novel data sources from sensorised assets to establish more efficient maintenance processes and streamlined operations

Predictive Maintenance Architectures: Determining next generation predictive maintenance architectures to enable true predictive capabilities and facilitate a more efficient maintenance approach

Sensor Deployment: Understanding how the deployment of sensors on your existing asset base in combination with existing and new data sources can facilitate more intelligent maintenance approaches, cut costs and boost SAIDI

Next generation Technologies: Assessing a variety of next generation technologies that can help create more streamlined, more intelligent and more cost-efficient maintenance strategies

Speakers Include:

Michael Weixelbraun, Head of Asset Operation and Maintenance - Austrian Power Grid

Head of Asset Operation and Maintenance - Joris Soens , Head of Assets & Grid Architecture - Fluvius

Head of Assets & Grid Architecture - Rasmus Armas , Head of Asset Management - Elektrilevi

Head of Asset Management - Petr Lang , Head of Strategic Asset Management - E.ON

Head of Strategic Asset Management - Rob Ross , Asset Strategist - Tennet

Asset Strategist - Mika Loukalatti, Expert - Asset Management - Helen Electricity Network

Expert - Asset Management - Carl Johnstone , Director & Consultant - i4 Asset Management

Director & Consultant - Santiago Gallego , Asset Management 4.0 and Digital Operations - Boston Consulting Group

Asset Management 4.0 and Digital Operations - Dieter Vonken, Senior Manager, Energy, Infrastructure and Utilities - Deloitte

Senior Manager, Energy, Infrastructure and Utilities - Kevin Devillé, Expert Condition Monitoring - Engie Laborelec

With many more in the process of finalising their contributions.

Join the solution zone:

PdM system integrators and component suppliers are invited to join the solution zone. The solution zone offers the opportunity for suppliers to meet with leading decision makers and influential individuals from across the European utility landscape. With a maximum of 10 stands, exclusivity and exposure come hand in hand with an exhibitor package. The solution zone provides an exposure opportunity for system suppliers whilst ensuring utilities gain insight into relevant technologies to help them evolve their maintenance strategy.

Event dates and location:

Conference: 14th to 16th of January 2020

Location: Berlin, Germany

