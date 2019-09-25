Preclincal Results of Baoyuan's Next-Generation ROS1/NTRK Inhibitor AB-106 Published in Nature Communications

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The preclinical results of AB-106 (original code: DS-6051b), an investigational next generation ROS1/NTRK dual inhibitor exclusively in-licensed by AnHeart Therapeutics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Baoyuan Biopharmaceuticals Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. ("Baoyuan") from Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, were published online by the peer-reviewed academic journal Nature Communications on August 9, 2019.[1]

The preclinical results reveal that (1)AB-106 can inhibit ROS1 tyrosine kinase and NTRK tyrosine kinase (NTRK1, NTRK2, and NTRK3) at low concentrations; (2)AB-106 has demonstrated anti-tumor effects in cell lines harbouring ROS1 or NTRK fusion genes, patient-derived cancer cell lines, and tumor-bearing mice models; (3)AB-106 also has inhibitory activity against the most frequent crizotinib-resistant ROS1-G2032R mutation and some NTRK inhibitor-resistant variations.

ROS1 fusion gene is a potent cancer-driver gene found in approximately 1-2% of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and the first generation ROS1 inhibitor crizotinib has been approved for clinical use. However, in most cases, crizotinib-resistant tumors develop and the disease relapses after treatment of crizontinib due to the G2032R mutation in ROS1. However, no effective drug against this resistance mutation has been approved. The emergence of AB-106 is expected to provide such patients with new treatment options.

AB-106 is the most advanced asset in Baoyuan's R&D pipeline. Two phase I clinical trials of AB-106 have been completed in Japan and the United States.

Dr. Junyuan (Jerry) Wang, co-founder and CEO of Baoyuan, said: "We are about to start phase II clinical trials of AB-106 in China and the United States in early 2020, as we pursue our long-term goal of providing patients with effective, easy-to-take, low-cost and safer therapeutic drugs."

Indeed, AB-106, once approved, will bring hope to cancer patients with ROS1 or NTRK fusion gene mutation. Baoyuan is optimistic about the approval of AB-106.

Dr. Bing Yan, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Baoyuan, said: "Our team has a wealth of clinical development experience, including successful drug approval experience in Asia, Europe and the United States, and maintains a good long-term cooperative relationship with a number of top external partners and opinion leaders in the industry. In the future, we will continue to explore innovative ways to maximize the potential of compounds in our pipeline and provide sufficient resources to implement a rapid development strategy that achieves our mission of transforming scientific research results into value for cancer patients and bringing innovative drugs like AB-106 to patients as soon as possible."

Since its establishment in late 2018, Baoyuan has attracted high-caliber professionals with many years of working experience in both multinational and domestic pharmaceutical companies to create a team with rich clinical development experiences, and completed round A financing of USD 15 million in May 2019. At present, Baoyuan aims to collaborate with large and medium-sized biopharma companies to strengthen its pipeline.

[1]Link to the original text: The new-generation selective ROS1/NTRK inhibitor DS-6051b overcomes crizotinib resistant ROS1-G2032R mutation in preclinical models https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-11496-z#Sec23

About Baoyuan

Baoyuan Biopharmaceuticals Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., headquartered in Hangzhou, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai and New York was founded in November 2018 as an innovative drug company focused on the development of products that improve human health and enhance the quality of life, particularly those drugs for unmet clinical needs of patients in China and around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preclincal-results-of-baoyuans-next-generation-ros1ntrk-inhibitor-ab-106-published-in-nature-communications-300925036.html

SOURCE Baoyuan Biomedical